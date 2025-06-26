Victor Wembanyama fully embraces Dylan Harper's arrival in San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Dylan Harper with the number two pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and Victor Wembanyama couldn't wait to play with him. Wembanyama fully embraced Harper's arrival with a post on social media. The Spurs were rumored to be shopping the second pick before the draft.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Wembanyama shared a pic of his television screen showing Harper's selection during the draft in Brooklyn. He also added a two-word reaction for his newest teammate.
"Welcome home," Wemby wrote.
The San Antonio Spurs just got better by adding Dylan Harper, who is one of the best players in the nation at Rutgers. Harper can play both guard positions, which puts him in a partnership with De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt, along with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
Their frontcourt looks more intriguing with Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. They also added Carter Bryant with the 14th pick, which could be considered a steal. Bryant was in the top 10 of some draft boards before Wednesday's event.
Victor Wembanyama has plenty of help to make the Spurs competitive in a very stacked Western Conference. However, it will be interesting to see if their front office rests on their laurels or makes a bold move to acquire a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown.
Antetokounmpo has been linked to San Antonio since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs. Brown, on the other hand, could be a casualty in the Boston Celtics' overhaul to save a lot of money.
Victor Wembanyama set to miss 2025 EuroBasket
France nearly beat Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer before Steph Curry took over in the fourth quarter of the gold medal game. Victor Wembanyama was an important part of the national team, but he won't be suiting up for them this offseason at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.
Wembanyama will be skipping this year's European Championship tournament as he continues to recover from a blood clot, as reported by Le Parisien. He missed the rest of the campaign after the All-Star game following his diagnosis that shocked the NBA.
The San Antonio Spurs superstar spent time in China earlier this month, shaving his head and staying inside a Shaolin temple. He also gained 30 points and is expected to be ready for training camp.
