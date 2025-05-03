Victor Wembanyama gets emotional in heartfelt tribute to Gregg Popovich 

Victor Wembanyama shared a heartfelt message on social media after hearing the news of Gregg Popovich stepping down from his role as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach. After 29 seasons of coaching the Spurs, "Pop" decided to call time on his illustrious coaching career.

Wembanyama couldn't hold back his feelings and thanked his former coach for everything that he's done for him. Although Wemby's experience under the tutelage of Popovich was short, the towering Frenchman was still grateful for all the things he was able to pick up from Popovich within that limited period.

Wembanyama shared a tribute to his former coach on Instagram:

"Coach, I don’t think I can ever say thank you enough," Wembanyama wrote. "Thank you for everything you did for basketball, the impact you had on the game and on the city of San Antonio.

"Thank you for your personality, your competitiveness and your dedication," Wemby continued. "It was an absolute honor to be a part of your 29 years head coach journey, and I know that you will keep inspiring everybody around you in this new adventure. I wish you nothing but peace, happiness and fulfillment in your next chapter. Love, Victor."

Gregg Popovich named Spurs President

While it's sad to see Gregg Popovich throw in the towel as a head coach, basketball fans shouldn't be too sad as "Pop" is sticking around in San Antonio. Moving forward, Popovich will transition from being the Spurs' head coach to president of basketball operations.

Popovich coached San Antonio for three decades. In that time, he became the winningest coach in league history, led the franchise to five NBA titles and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. At this point in his career, he is the heart and soul of the organization, which means nobody else is more fitting to be the president of basketball operations than he is.

With Gregg Popovich stepping down, the next question is, who will serve as the Spurs' next coach? While Mitch Johnson took over as the interim this year after Popovich's health scare, it seems that the organization was satisfied with his performance, as he is set to take over for the immediate future.

While Johnson failed to lead the Spurs to at least an appearance in the Play-In Tournament, the team's lackluster season also has a lot to do with Wembanyama's injury. It's safe to assume that if "Wemby" didn't get hurt, their chances of making it to the postseason would've been higher.

Now with Gregg Popovich watching on as the new president, it'll be interesting to see what kind of offseason moves he'll pull off to help improve the team.

