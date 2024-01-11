Victor Wembanyama gets one milestone over LeBron James with maiden triple-double at 20 years of age

San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama chalked up a milestone early in his NBA career, posting his first-ever triple-double in their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

‘Wemby’ was steady in the Spurs' road game against the Pistons, compiling 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes and helping his team bag a 130-108 victory.

The triple-double came for Wembanyama at age 20 years and six days old, slightly ahead of another generational player, LeBron James, who achieved his when he was 20 years and 20 days old in his first tour of duty with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James got his first triple-double in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 19, 2005. He tallied 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a game that saw them win 107-101.

That triple-double started a steady dose of big performances for ‘The King,’ who is currently fifth in the all-time NBA triple-double list with 109.

Victor Wembanyama’s TD helped stop the Spurs’ five-game losing streak while also giving them their sixth victory of the season in 36 matches.

Despite their massive struggles in the ongoing season, the top overall pick in this year’s rookie draft remains a steady force for the Spurs, with averages of 19.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama breaks another NBA legend's record

Apart from edging LeBron James’ feat in maiden triple-doubles, Victor Wembanyama also broke former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala’s record of being the youngest player to register a triple-double without a turnover.

While still playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Iguodala played 42 minutes in their game against the Detroit Pistons on March 23, 2005, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists with zero turnovers. He did it at the age of 21 years and 54 days old.

Wembanyama (16-12-10 and zero TOs) got his at 20 years and six days old in their 130-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday.

He played only 21 minutes to complete the early career milestone, which came when he made a pass to veteran Doug McDermott for a triple with a little over eight minutes left in the match. It was his 10th assist of the game.

Highly touted entering this season, Victor Wembanyama has steadily been living up to the billing as the cornerstone of the Spurs.

His play has not yet translated to much success for the rebuilding Spurs (6-30) just yet, but there is every reason to believe that it could only be a matter of time before they start turning things around.

The Spurs next play on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at home.