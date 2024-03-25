Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Latest on Spurs rookie's status against Phoenix Suns (March 25)

San Antonio Spurs standout rookie Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable for the Phoenix Suns gaame on Monday, the fourth and final game of their season series.

San Antonio endured their third consecutive loss, falling decisively at home to a Phoenix team they had previously defeated twice on the road earlier in the season. With this defeat, the Spurs' record stands at 15-56 for the season, placing them at the bottom of the Southwest Division, trailing the top-seeded Pelicans by 28.5 games.

Officially eliminated from playoff contention, San Antonio never held a lead against Phoenix. They trailed 26-17 after the opening quarter, faced an 18-point deficit at halftime, and fell behind by 32 points after three quarters. Despite shooting 47.1% from the floor, including 9 of 33 from beyond the arc, the Spurs couldn't contain Phoenix, who shot an impressive 59.6% from the field throughout the game.

Victor Wembanyama injury update

According to Andrew Lopez's report, Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain.

In Saturday's blowout loss to Phoenix, Wembanyama played only 21 minutes before experiencing the ankle issue. Should he be sidelined for Monday's rematch, Zach Collins and Dominick Barlow are potential candidates for extended playing time.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama appeared to injure his ankle during the second quarter of San Antonio's March 5 matchup against Houston. Following the incident, he was substituted out less than two minutes later.

However, he made a return to action at the start of the third quarter and played nearly the entirety of the second half. Coming into the matchup, he was cleared at game time to play the Rockets, with a shoulder injury, having initially listed as questionable.

He sustained the injury with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs' 117-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 3 at the Frost Bank Center. Pacers centre Myles Turner fell for his pump fake and fouled Wemby, who landed on his shoulder after jumping prematurely.

The French rookie was evidently in pain as he grimaced near the scorer’s table but remained in the game. After making a few free throws, extending the Spurs' lead to 109-102, he continued to play before he was replaced for the final time with 51.2 seconds left, with his team enjoying a 12-point lead.