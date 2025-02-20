Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: NBA insider provides major news on Spurs' 7-foot-4 star's return timeline 

On Thursday, the NBA community was shocked by the news that Victor Wembanyama had been shut down for the remainder of the season. After participating in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament, Wembanyama underwent a medical evaluation after getting back to San Antonio, where it was discovered that he had a deep-vein thrombosis.

Ad

While ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Spurs were shutting Wembanyama down for the rest of the year, many fans were concerned that the situation could plague Wembanyama the same way deep-vein thrombosis ended Chris Bosh's career.

Despite that, NBA insider Tim MacMahon provided an optimistic update on Thursday, reporting that the Spurs are hopeful Wemby will recover by the start of next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Bosh's history with blood clots is perhaps the most infamous case, other players, like Brandon Ingram, have resumed their careers and returned to form despite the situation.

In Ingram's case, much like Victor Wembanyama's, and notably unlike Bosh's, the deep-vein thrombosis was isolated to his shoulder. After returning to action, Ingram earned the NBA's Most Improved Player award the following season while being named an All-Star for the first time, giving fans hope for Wembanyama.

Ad

Sam Amick: Victor Wembanyama had been dealing with low energy lately, which caused concerns before the DVT diagnosis

Before Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs star had been dealing with low energy levels. In November, reports began to surface suggesting that sources believed Wembanyama looked tired.

Ad

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, who shared an update on Wembanyama on Thursday, low energy levels continued to plague the big man through All-Star Weekend. After a two-day rest following All-Star Weekend, a medical exam uncovered the culprit.

"Per source, to @TheAthletic, Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern. When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis," Amick wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Amick and Tim MacMahon have both reported, the belief is that Wembanyama can return to action without further complications.

Other athletes have been able to return to action without further issues, such as tennis legend Serena Williams, who dealt with a blood clot in her lung, known as a pulmonary embolism, a particularly dangerous type of blood clot.

After being diagnosed in 2011, Williams returned to tour, winning Wimbledon and the US Open three more times before her retirement, as well as the Australian Open and the French Open twice each.

Whether or not this proves to be an isolated incident for Wembanyama, only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback