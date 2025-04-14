Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Spurs star shares recovery timeline following surgery for blood clot scare

Victor Wembanyama provided a crucial update about his recovery from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which shut him down for the season earlier this year. His recent comments were optimistic as the San Antonio Spurs ended their 2024-25 NBA season 13th in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.

Ad

Wembanyama was in the arena on Sunday during the Spurs' win over the Toronto Raptors. The Frenchman said he was "feeling good," and that the recovery was progressing well.

"We're taking our time. I'm neither late or early, but it's a process," he said. "It's all very controlled and light, and even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more, it's a logical medical direction and I trust the process and trust the medical staff."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder in February, , which led the Spurs to shut him down for the season. His condition came to light after he returned home following the All-Star Break.

In related news, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard was diagnosed with the same condition in his right calf. He is expected to suit up for the team sometime during the playoffs.

Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson believes Victor Wembanyama is on track to be ready by opening night next season

Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson also provided a positive update on Wembanyama’s recovery. He said (per ESPN):

Ad

"Everything we've said [about Wembanyama's recovery] has been consistent. He'll be ready to go to camp next year. Things are going well. I know it's not hot news, but it's good news."

Despite missing nearly half the season, Wembanyama finished the 2024-25 campaign as the NBA’s leader in total blocks (176) and blocks per game (3.8). However, he will be ineligible for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, as he did not meet the minimum requirement of 65 games played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More