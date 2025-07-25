  • home icon
  • “She sporty”: Gabrielle Union flexes her competitive side on Golf course with husband Dwyane Wade

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:33 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Inside - Source: Getty
Gabrielle Union flexes her competitive side on Golf course with husband Dwyane Wade - Source: Getty

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are one of the league’s powerful couples. They went on a golf date as posted on Instagram by Wade on Thursday, with the “Think Like a Man” star showing her competitive side.

Mrs. Union reposted clips of herself on the golf course and captioned one:

“She sporty.”

In the clip, Gabrielle Union stood on a lush green golf course, preparing to take a golf swing. She is dressed in a sporty yet stylish outfit: a cream-colored cardigan with black stripes over a matching skirt or shorts, paired with white golf shoes and a dark navy or black baseball cap.

Gabrielle Union IG Story/Instagram @gabunion
The couple met in February 2007 at a Super Bowl party that they both hosted. At that time, Union was recently divorced, while Wade was undergoing divorce proceedings. Their initial interaction was distant as Union stayed with her friends, while Wade was quietly holding a Bible study session.

Union later described his résumé at the time as “crappy,” but she took a chance. They dated privately for a while and then made their red carpet debut together in July 2010 at a charity event in Miami, officially confirming their relationship.

However, the couple briefly split in early 2013 due to conflicting schedules. While separated, Wade fathered a son, Xavier Zechariah, with Aja Métoyer. He later shared that having the difficult conversation about the pregnancy nearly ended their relationship.

Gabrielle Union on when she first met Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appeared on a July 10 episode of "Today with Jenna & Friends." They shared a moment from the past, how they met, with Union sharing how she mistook Wade for someone else in public.

"The first time we interacted at all, I ran up to him from behind and grabbed him up and I was like, 'Ahh,'" Union said. "He turned around and it was not my friend. And I said, 'Oh you're not him," she added.
Wade, on his part, narrated that he recognized her from a movie she starred in.

"I turned around, like, 'Oh Gabrielle Union from 'Bring It On,'" Dwyane Wade said.

Dwyane Wade later proposed on December 21, 2013, with the help of his children. The engagement featured a stunning 8.5-carat cushion-cut diamond ring.

They married on August 30, 2014, in Miami and Union became a stepmother to Wade’s children, Zaire and Zaya (from his previous marriage), and Xavier (born during their split). She later welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, via surrogacy in November 2018.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

