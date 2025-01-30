Victor Wembanyama makes feelings crystal clear after Anthony Davis' DPOY 'narrative' claim 

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has addressed recent comments from LA Lakers star Anthony Davis. In an interview on Tuesday with ESPN's Shams Charania, Davis suggested that Wembanyama is receiving unfair favoritism for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, Wembanyama wasn't moved by the comments. Following Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the LA Clippers, he made his feelings clear about individual accolades.

“I really don’t care about individual accolades," Wembanyama said. "It’s not something I’ve been worrying about. If I end up being the Defensive Player of the Year, it means I helped my team on that side of the court. It means I’ve done my best and I’ve been rewarded for it. But at the end of the day, the best reward is to win."

Despite Davis' claims, Wembanyama's defensive prowess is undeniable. This season, he is averaging 3.9 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, solidifying his place as the frontrunner for the DPOY award.

However, the Spurs are struggling with consistency and have lost five of their last six games. They are 12th in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record and 2.5 games away from the final play-in spot.

Victor Wembanyama frustrated with the level of officiating

Victor Wembanyama told reporters after the game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday that he feels frustrated with the way he has been officiated this season. He believes he has been treated unfairly and has shared his concerns with members of the San Antonio staff.

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

"So it's a hard thing to fight because it feels unfair sometimes," Wembanyama said. "But of course, we talk about it with the staff and there is some stuff I have to do to help myself. First of all, being strong and not bailing out shots, but also there is some work to do.

"Talking to the refs, of course, explaining myself. But for me, it doesn't feel like it's something I should influence. I'm a basketball player, I'm here to play, and yeah, this is why it's frustrating. It's not my job to do politics."

This came after an altercation between him and Clippers center Ivica Zubac. Zubac sent him crashing to the ground on a hip check but no foul or technical was given.

Wembanyama finished the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Spurs lost their second consecutive game. San Antonio will be back in action on Friday when it takes on the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

