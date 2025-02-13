Victor Wembanyama makes feelings crystal clear on bringing 'contrast' to NBA All-Star Game with fiery declaration

This year, Victor Wembanyama will be parting in his first NBA All-Star Game. As the second-year big man prepares for his debut, he is hoping to bring new life to the event.

The All-Star Game has been a major topic in and around the NBA for years now. While it is a collection of the league's top performers, viewership continues to take a hit. Many fans have been turned off by the game itself because of the lack of defense played and other factors.

Heading into his first All-Star Game, Victor Wembanyama hopes he can provide a much-needed element to the matchup. He plans on keeping a competitive mindset and providing a certain level of hustle for his team.

“If it turns out like every other recent game, slow and just playing around, I hope I can bring that contrast of a single guy who goes crazy, dives on the ball, hustles every play,” Wembanyama said. “I’m definitely going to try to bring that energy.”

The San Antonio Spurs center will be part of the new format in his first All-Star game. Instead of being split into two teams, players were drafted into three squads by the hosts of Inside The NBA.

Wembanyama ended up being selected by Charles Barkley and will play alongside numerous international stars. Among those on his team include Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Victor Wembanyama on similar path as former San Antonio Spurs star

When the San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in 2023, he entered the NBA with massive expectations. He continues to deliver on all the hype, following a similar path as one of the franchise's top players.

Already an All-Star in year two, Wembanyama is on the fast track to becoming a superstar in the league. With his nomination, he becomes the first Spurs player to achieve this feat in his first two seasons since Tim Duncan back in 1998.

Duncan, the Spurs' last No. 1 pick before Victor Wembanyama, went on to be a pillar for the franchise for nearly two decades. He kept San Antonio in a position to contend through the majority of his career, winning five championships before retiring.

A little less than a decade removed from Duncan's tenure, the Spurs seem to have found their cornerstone for the next generation of the franchise. Only time will tell if Wembanyama is able to yield similar results as Duncan.

Based on what we've seen thus far, Wembanyama has looked like a future all-time great. Still years away from his prime, he is already one of the top two-way forces in the NBA. This season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks.

