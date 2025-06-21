Victor Wembanyama makes a return from Shaolin and social hiatus with a simple question

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama ended his social media hiatus on Friday to ask a simple question. Wembanyama has been in China, spending time at the Shaolin Temple in Henan province.

During his time there, the Spurs star has stayed off social media. Known for his curiosity, Wembanyama fully embraced the culture, going as far as to shave his head for his spiritual retreat.

He returned to social media by asking a simple question on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Où est-ce qu’on peut regarder le match 7 sur Paris??,” Wembanyama wrote, which translates to Where can we watch match 7 in Paris?, as per Google.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wemby @wemby LINK Où est-ce qu’on peut regarder le match 7 sur Paris ??

The excitement of watching Game 7 of the NBA Finals has even prompted Wembanyama’s return to social media. The OKC Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Wembanyama’s second season in the NBA was cut short in February 2025 after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis shortly after the All-Star break. He finished his sophomore season, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game.

He also shot 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range. Wembanyama was in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award but didn’t qualify since he only played 46 games during 2024-25.

Victor Wembanyama could team up with Kevin Durant next season

The San Antonio Spurs quickly fell apart after losing Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox to season-ending injuries. They finished 13th (34-48) in the Western Conference, missing a play-in tournament spot by five games. But, it seems to have worked out perfectly as San Antonio now holds the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Expand Tweet

This draft pick gives the Spurs a massive asset for any trades that they might make this summer. One name that has constantly been linked to the team is the Suns’ Kevin Durant. Phoenix is expected to move Durant this summer, and the Spurs are on the list of his preferred destinations.

Depending on how things pan out, there is a very real possibility that Victor Wembanyama could team up with Kevin Durant next season. However, it is still too soon to say, as there has been no movement on a possible Durant to Spurs trade so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More