Victor Wembanyama officially shutdown for the remainder of the 2023 NBA Summer League

After playing just two NBA Summer League games, Victor Wembanyama has been shut down for the rest of the games, experiencing the San Antonio Spurs' traditional load management approach.
Wembanyama had a mixed performance in the two games he played. In his debut against the Charlotte Hornets, he struggled and only recorded 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 3 steals while shooting a disappointing 17% from the field.
However, he showcased his potential in the following matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and blocking 3 shots on an efficient 9-for-14 shooting.
The 2023 NBA first-overall pick points out his busy schedule as the reason why he didn't have a good start in the NBA Summer League and he hopes to focus on playing basketball.
“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop," said Wembanyama to the media.
Victor Wembanyama getting a longer rest skipping the 2023 FIBA World Cup
Having played a significant number of minutes over the past year, Wembanyama also expressed the need for rest and recovery.
Before entering the 2023 NBA draft, he played 33 games for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Prior to that, he played for LDLC Asvel in the 2021-22 season, accumulating a combined total of 29 games.
For now, Victor Wembanyama will prepare for the long grind of an 82-game season of the NBA with the hopes to live up to expectations on his first year in the NBA.
In doing so, he will be skipping the 2023 FIBA World Cup that will be held in the Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Wembanyama looks forward to improving himself to compete for the French National team as his home country hosts the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!