Victor Wembanyama is the most sought-after NBA prospect this year due to his talent and size which could be influential in the court. Since being scouted, he has been compared to tons of NBA players, one of which is LeBron James, who also received a ton of attention and fanfare before getting drafted into the league.

Many experts have dubbed Wembanyama as the "greatest prospect since LeBron," which is a huge compliment for any young athlete. James was highly scouted in high school and even had games that were nationally televised. The hype surrounding James was incredible and it has been the same for the Frenchman.

While being a guest on JJ Redick's podcast, Wemby shared that he doesn't feel any pressure despite being compared to an all-time great:

"No, I don't feel any pressure on my shoulders. I think the reason is because I try to live free, I'm sort of like free-minded at all times. The way I play, is just the the way I truly want to play and I've wanted to play my whole life."

On the constant comparisons to LeBron, Wemby said;

"It’s not like a reward when they say that"

The 7-foot-3 center is expected to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with their first pick in the draft this year. People are excited to see him take on the talent the NBA has to offer. It could be a difficult adjustment for Wemby as the physicality the league has to offer is different than other professional leagues.

Last season, he played for the Metropolitans 92, where he was openly scouted by the NBA. He won the MVP award after averaging 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds. Aside from the MVP award, he also won the Best Scorer, Best Defender, Best Young Player, and Best Blocker awards.

Chandler Parsons believes Victor Wembanyama is the greatest prospect of the current generation

All eyes are set on Victor Wembanyama as he makes his way into the NBA. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes that Wemby is the greatest draft prospect of this generation and he explains why:

"Victor Wembanyama is arguable the greatest draft prospect of this generation... You're looking at a prospect that we've never seen before."

"At that size, you shouldn't be able to do the things he can do with the basketball."

Many are thrilled to finally watch him play in the league, which could be a few months from now as the season just finished a few weeks ago.

