Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Offseason Work With NSFW Message After Destroying Mavericks

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Offseason Work With NSFW Message After Destroying Mavericks. (Photo: IMAGN)
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Offseason Work With NSFW Message After Destroying Mavericks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Victor Wembanyama put the NBA on notice after dropping 40 points in the San Antonio Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama showed no signs of rust in his first game since February. He reflected on the work he put in this offseason to improve his health, body and game.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN's Jorge Sedano after the Spurs' 125-92 road win over the Mavericks, Wembanyama discussed the hard work he went through to be in his current position. He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, so he went through a lot before getting cleared to play again.

"This is what we work for," Wembanyama said. "All of us got our own battles and struggles. God knows I've worked f*cking hard this summer. It's paying off. I'm just glad to be back."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama had an eventful summer, starting off in China by visiting a Shaolin temple and working with monks. Wembanyama also traveled to Japan and held his own chess tournament. He went to Houston to visit NASA's Johnson Space Center.

On the court, Wemby worked out with a couple of legendary players in Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon. Garnett provided a lot of mental insights to the game, while Olajuwon taught him about footwork and defense.

Ad

It looked like all of these things paid off, especially after his performance on Wednesday night. Wembanyama had 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks on 15-for-21 shooting. He looked dominant attacking the rim, taking just two 3-point shots.

Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and the rest of Dallas' big men had no chance of stopping "The Alien." Davis had 22 points on 22 shots, while Lively only took two shots and was in foul trouble for the majority of the game.

Ad

'Inside the NBA' crew impressed with Victor Wembanyama

&#039;Inside the NBA&#039; crew impressed with Victor Wembanyama. (Photo: IMAGN)
'Inside the NBA' crew impressed with Victor Wembanyama. (Photo: IMAGN)

On their ESPN debut, the "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal were very impressed with Victor Wembanyama. Barkley and Smith even teased O'Neal that Wembanyama would have scored a lot of points on him.

Ad

When Johnson asked the crew to describe Wemby's performance, Smith said "championship" and "MVP-like." Barkley didn't reveal his answer, while Shaq called it "dominant' and Johnson said it was "frightening." Barkley took a shot and gave a compliment at the same time by describing it as "Shaq-like."

The Spurs are back in action Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications