Victor Wembanyama's 5 blocks per game streak has NBA fans pondering his ceiling: "How many blocks is he gonna average in his prime" 

Victor Wembanyama has had a whopping 28 blocks in his last five games. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has proved to be a force playing center for the team. Ever since he recorded his unique triple-double against the Toronto Raptors that had 10 blocks, he's had four games with five blocks in each matchup. The latest was against the LA Lakers logging the NBA’s 22nd ‘5×5’ stat line. In the team's matchup against LA on Friday, Wembanyama dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and five blocks in 31 minutes to become the youngest player to achieve a 5×5 line since the NBA started tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74.

This left fans spellbound as one of them wondered what the number would look like when the Frenchman would hit his prime.

"So how many blocks is he gonna average in his prime?" A fan posted

Here's a quick look at Wembanyama's block numbers in his last five games:

NBA fans were in awe of Victor Wembanyama's block numbers in his last five games

Despite his versatility and his impressive play on both ends of the floor, the rebuilding Spurs have had another forgettable season.

The side endured another loss on Sunday after the Utah Jazz trounced them 128-109. Victor Wembanyama finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to see San Antonio record a much-needed win.

LeBron James was lavish in his praise of Victor Wembanyama

LA Lakers superstar and 4x NBA champion LeBron James was all praise for Victor Wembanyama after propping up a win against the Spurs on Friday. When asked about the rookie's ceiling, James was generous with his flowers.

“He doesn’t have a ceiling. He can do whatever he wants to do in his career. It seems like he enjoys the game. It seems like he puts the work in, just from the outside looking in. … I said a long time ago how special he was, and it’s really that simple.”

After being drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, the French phenom, who was widely touted as a generational superstar in the making, lived up to every bit of the hype and the buzz by making his presence felt on the hardwood this season. The 20-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game.

The Spurs will look at Victor Wembanyama as their silver lining amid their dismal season. They are 11-47 and have the second-worst record in the league. Next season, they will hope to put some big names around the young star and hope to return to playoff contention.