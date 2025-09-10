Victor Wembanyama’s “infinity stones” journeys incite response from ball-handling legend

Last season, Victor Wembanyama had an early exit after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), sidelining him for the rest of his sophomore season.The San Antonio Spurs superstar recovered from the critical setback and has been actively improving himself in the offseason. In June, Wemby was seen spending time in a Chinese monastery where he learned meditation and discipline from Shaolin monks.This season, the Spurs star was spotted training with greats like Kevin Garnett, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jamal Crawford. On Monday, a sports media outlet shared pictures from Wembanyama's training arcs this summer.The post's caption said that Wemby was collecting the &quot;infinity stones,&quot; comparing the Spurs star's decision to train with legends to an epic quest from the Marvel Universe. Ball handling legend Crawford liked the post as he reshared it on his account with a sunglasses-wearing face emoji.Crawford had a unique style of handling the ball. He emphasized creativity and freestyle, which made defenders look like training dummies as he'd blitz past them. He averaged 14.6 points and 3.4 assists in his career.On Monday, Wembanyama also shared a few pictures on his Instagram account.&quot;Summer shenanigans 🤙🏽&quot; Wemby captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured a few more pictures of the Spurs star's training session. The other pictures included portraits of Victor Wembanyama with Snoop Dogg and Daniel Radcliffe.Former Spurs player trolls Victor Wembanyama after beating France in 2025 EuroBasketVictor Wembanyama might have recovered enough from his deep vein thrombosis condition to practice with the NBA greats, but as a precautionary measure, he was not allowed to represent France in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.However, the French National Men's Basketball team managed without their star player. They secured a first-place finish in Group D, but the situation was different in the Round of 16. To everyone's surprise, Georgia knocked out the French with a final score of 70-80.After the game, former Spurs player Alexander Sandro Mamukelashvili, who represented Georgia, made a bold claim about his nation's win.&quot;I wish them nothing but the best but right now, I can text Victor Wembanyama and tell him we just won,” Mamukelashvili said in a post-game media apperance. “We just beat France, and it’s too bad he was not here because we would beat them with him too.&quot;Later, Mamukelashvili explained that the French players' missed opportunities from the free-throw line were a big factor in helping them secure a win. He admitted that if France had made their shots from the charity line, the outcome could have been different.