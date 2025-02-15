Victor Wembanyama's selfless gesture shines spotlight on Spurs rookie teammate in Rising Stars game

Victor Wembanyama did not show up to watch the NBA Rising Stars game which took place on Friday as a part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities. ESPN writer Michael Wright shed some light on the reason behind Wembanyama being absent at the Rising Stars game.

"Victor Wembanyama didn't attend Rising Stars tonight because he didn't want to take away from teammate Stephon Castle's moment," Wright tweeted. "After a busy two days for Wemby in SF, he rested up & watched from his hotel room as Castle took home MVP honors."

Stephon Castle is in his rookie year in the league and he made the most out of the opportunity that he received to play in the Rising Stars game. He won the event as a member of Team Chris after they beat Team G League 25-14. Castle was named the Rising Stars MVP for his performance. He put up 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists against Team G League to take his team to Sunday's All-Star game.

Stephon Castle expresses confidence in teammates Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul ahead of the Skills Challenge

The San Antonio Spurs got the taste of their first win during this All-Star weekend as their rookie star Stephon Castle won the MVP for the Rising Stars game. However, they have another opportunity lined up to compete for glory this weekend as Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul will team up in the Skills challenge on Saturday.

When Castle was asked about his teammates competing in the skills challenge, he said:

"I think they're going to do good. I feel like Vic is a lot more skilled than people think, especially at his size and obviously, CP is one of the best point guards ever. I feel like them teaming up is going to be fun to watch."

Now that Castle has won the Rising Stars event as a member of Team Chris, he is scheduled to face the OGs, a team made up of NBA veterans headlined by LeBron James, on Sunday.

