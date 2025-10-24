Victor Wembanyama’s 'Sky High' Rise Comes With Major Warning as NBA Legend Pinpoints Truth Behind Famous Workout

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama famously worked out with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon this offseason. Olajuwon, who is widely considered the most skilled post player and one of the best defenders in NBA history, has been known to frequently train the newer generation of NBA stars.Speaking on Thursday’s episode of “First Things First,” Olajuwon discussed his workout with Wembanyama, explaining how he thought the Frenchman was joking at first.“He emphasized that he wants to work out with me,” Olajuwon said. &quot;The first guy said, ‘Wemby, you have everything.’ At first, I thought he was joking.”Olajuwon only had good things to say about his workout with Wembanyama as he explained the different aspects of his game that the pair worked on:“It was great working out with him, because we worked on his outside game, inside and also how to leverage his height. … It was so great to work out with someone like him.”Olajuwon also assessed Wembanyama's potential, citing his willingness to learn and improve:“The sky is the limit. He can do everything on the floor.”Olajuwon continued and gave a glowing assessment of Wembanyama’s skills on the defensive end:“We worked out at my ranch, and I put in the NBA's No. 1 shot blocker in history. I told him, ‘The only person who can break that record is Wemby.’”A closer look at Victor Wembanyama’s 40-point performance in the Spurs’ season openerVictor Wembanyama’s summer workouts with Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett seem to be paying off already as the former No. 1 pick opened the 2025-26 season with a stellar performance.Wembanyama recorded 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in the Spurs' 125-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. He was everywhere on the floor and was exceptional on the offensive end, even leaving All-NBA defender Anthony Davis helpless to slow him down.Quite a comeback game for Victor Wembanyama, who missed the second half of last season due to deep vein thrombosis. If this is any sign of what’s to come, the Spurs should look a fair sight better than 2024-25, when they missed the playoffs after finishing 13th in the Western Conference.The Spurs will return to action when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday.