Victor Wembanyama set to start his career as Nike athlete after he was spotted with a pair of Drake’s unreleased kicks

On Thursday night, Victor Wembanyama is expected to hear his named called first in the NBA Draft. As the seven-foot french prospect gets ready to begin his professional journey in the states, endorsements are already starting to line up for him.

Upon entering the league, one major decision players must make is what shoe brand they will ink a deal with. For Victor Wembanyama, that decision has already been made. Typically, these opportunities don't come until after a player steps foot in the league. However, given all the hype surrounding him, Wembanyama is an exception.

According to reports, Wembanyama will start his NBA career as a Nike athlete. He first signed a deal with the company while playing professionally in France, and his agreement with the company is expected to carry over. During his time playing for Metropolitans 92, he has regularly been seen wearing Nike shoes.

Even when Wembanyama isn't on the court, he's sporting Nike attire. Earlier this week, he was seen repping the brand while he threw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game.

What are the details of Victor Wembanyama's deal with Nike?

Over the past year, Victor Wembanyama has become an internet sensation with his highlights. This recognition around the world might have led to him landing a record-breaking deal with Nike.

Earlier this year, the NBA set up an exhibition game that featured two of the biggest names in the NBA Draft. Wembanyama's Metropolitians 92 squared off against Scoot Henderson and G-League Ignite.

Following these games, Wembanyama's stock went through the roof here in America. Those matchups did so well that some believe the international prospect could see a deal close to $100 million.

"Brands are throwing themselves at Wembanyama, trying to establish partnerships before he gets to the league. There is no way of knowing how much those games against the Ignite will ultimately have earned him, though his agents think it could eventually approach $100 million."

Despite all the companies throwing themselves at him, Wembanyama is being patient with his endorsements. Per his agent, they are turning down massive opportuities to strictly focus on basketball.

"When you want to be the best, you have to focus on basketball. And Victor is rejecting some rich, million-dollar deals right now because he wants to focus on basketball."

Moving forward, Wembanyama will have his name next to the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant as signature atheltes with Nike.

