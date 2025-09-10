Victor Wembanyama shakes up debate with Kobe Bryant vs. Tim Duncan announcement in all-time list

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has stirred the debate between Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan on the all-time list. Bryant and Duncan are two of the best players of their generation, though there's no denying that many favor the LA Lakers superstar.Speaking on Instagram Live, Wembanyama was asked by a fan to choose between Bryant and Duncan for the all-time list. His initial answer could have caused a riot in San Antonio. &quot;Tim Duncan or Kobe? Tough question. Probably Kobe, all time,&quot; Wembanyama said. &quot;Wemby&quot; probably realized that he's playing for the Spurs and he's on the actual Spurs IG account, so he quickly changed his tune. He said: &quot;Eh, actually, I don't know.&quot;It's an interesting debate despite the majority of NBA fans preferring Kobe Bryant over Tim Duncan. Bryant was an iconic player due to his style of play, determination and &quot;Mamba Mentality&quot; mantra. Duncan, on the other hand, let his game do the talking and was a very reserved personality. San Antonio Spurs fans probably wanted to hear Victor Wembanyama say Duncan, but it's his opinion, and it doesn't make him a hater. Duncan has been supportive of Wembanyama since he got drafted by the Spurs in 2023. &quot;Wemby&quot; has been nothing short of spectacular for San Antonio, though they haven't found the team success they are looking for since Duncan retired. The Spurs never missed the playoffs during Duncan's entire career, winning five NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances. Victor Wembanyama worked out with a couple of NBA legends this summerVictor Wembanyama worked out with a couple of NBA legends this summer. (Photo: IMAGN)Victor Wembanyama missed the second half of his second NBA season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Wembanyama is expected to be ready for training camp and has had a very busy summer. The French superstar went viral after shaving his head in China while visiting a Shaolin temple. He also met several famous people like Snoop Dogg and Daniel Radcliffe, and he even made a recent trip to NASA in Houston. However, Wembanyama didn't forget to improve his game. He recently shared on Instagram that he worked out with Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon this offseason. They are two of the greatest players ever, so &quot;Wemby&quot; is going to learn a lot from them.One of the biggest criticisms of Wembanyama's game is his lack of post moves. Garnett's face-up game was nearly unstoppable, while Olajuwon's footwork helped him become a monster in the paint.