Victor Wembanyama shoes tonight: Which Nike sneakers did the Frenchman wear on his 20th birthday?

Victor Wembanyama faced the Milwaukee Bucks on his 20th birthday. For the San Antonio Spurs' Thursday night matchup, the Frenchman rocked a pair of eye-catching Nike sneakers.

Which Nike sneakers were Wembanyama wearing on his birthday? The 2023 No. 1 pick rocked the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run with the black and orange colorway. Wembanyama wore the same pair of shoes from his NBA Preseason debut.

The Spurs' Instagram account also shared pictures from last night's game, where Wembanyama's kicks were put on display. Here's a look:

Despite the Spurs' 125-121 loss, Wembanyama dropped 27 points (10-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-8 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and five blocks.

Victor Wembanyama's 2023-24 season stats

This season, Wembanyama is putting up incredible numbers for a rookie. He is averaging 19.2 points (44.9% shooting, including 29.1% from 3-point range), 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

Victor Wembanyama talked about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Speaking after the game, Victor Wembanyama had extra motivation in his head-to-head meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

"Somebody that I grew up watching and one of the greatest of in the world, so it's always extra motivation," Wembanyama said. "I'm a competitor, so I want to go at everyone and be the 'bad guy' on the court. It was a great matchup."

With the Spurs rookie being a competitor, he cherishes moments like last night's duel, knowing what he's capable of. Meanwhile, here's what Giannis Antetokounmpo had to say about facing the rookie:

"He's special," Antetokounmpo said. "He's going to be an extremely good player. He's got to stay healthy. He plays the right way, plays to win. Never seen anything like him. ... he's not 7'3. He's way taller than 7'3." .... "But like, you haven't seen anything like that. I haven't. So, the sky's the limit."

From Antetokounmpo's comments, he acknowledged the upside in Wembanyama's game.