As he gets ready for his first season in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has landed his first partnership. He will be teamming up with a company founded by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Victor Wembanyama talked about finding the best breakfeast taco in San Antonio. This led to him discussing his new deal with "Barcode," a plant based fitness drink. The company is led by Kuzma and former LA Lakers director of performance Mubarak Malik. For the 2023 No. 1 pick, teamming up with this group was an easy decision.

“It was a no-brainer to choose Barcode to partner with,” he says, adding that the plant-based fitness drink “really stood out” from other beverages on the market with its herbal adaptogens that work to manage stress and restore balance."

According to the company's website, Malik spent nearly three years making the drink while working in the NBA. With a background in sports science and nutrition, he wanted to make a better alternative to other drinks out there.

"I spent 2.5 years making it and then I started giving it to the players who all liked it. After some time I started bringing it to people outside the gym and noticed that other people also liked it."

During his time in the league, Malik has worked with big name stars such as LeBron James and Carmleo Anthony.

Does Victor Wembanyama have any other endorsement deals?

Typically, the first deal NBA prospects sign after getting drafted is a shoe deal. That being said, Victor Wembanyama is in a bit of a different situation. Since he was a top player overseas before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, he entered the league with one already secured.

Leading up to his Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets, news emerged regarding Wembanyama's endorsements. While playing in France, he agreed to a multi-year deal with Nike. Everything from that deal is expected to carry over into his NBA career.

It may be confirmed that Wembanyama has a deal with Nike, but the details are unknown. This opens the door for him potentially becoming a sneaker free agent in the early stages of his career.

