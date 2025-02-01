Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did the Spurs All-Star fare against Milwaukee Bucks? (Jan. 31)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs looked for revenge against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. "Wemby" and Co. lost 121-105 in the first meeting in Milwaukee on Jan. 8. A win by the Spurs would prevent their visitors from sweeping the season series.

Wembanyama got off to a slow start on offense. He went 1-for-4 for two points but already had three blocks. Three of his swats came against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s two-time MVP.

The Frenchman had more impact on offense in the second quarter, scattering 10 points to help his team go toe-to-toe with the Bucks. The San Antonio Spurs only trailed 71-70 at halftime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama showed why he deserved an All-Star spot in the third quarter. The Frenchman scored 14 points and battled Giannis Antetounmpo, who put up 13. Wembanyama's sizzling stretch allowed the Spurs to win the period 45-30 and lead 115-101 after three quarters.

The 7-foot-3 center added four points in the fourth quarter before he sat down for good. He was the biggest reason the Spurs cruised to a 144-118 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Victor Wembanyama 30 14 1 0 6 3 9-20 5-11 7-7 +9

Expand Tweet

Victor Wembanyama records third 30-point game in January

Victor Wembanyama's scoring has dropped from 28.5 points per game in December to 21.5 ppg this month. He had four games with at least 30 points last month. The Frenchman fell short of matching that output in January.

Wembanyama had his first 30-point game this month on Jan. 3 against the Denver Nuggets. He tallied 35 points, 18 rebounds and four assists to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 113-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The next one came on Jan. 23 in front of a wildly cheering French crowd. "Wemby" dropped 30 points with 11 rebounds and six assists in Paris against the Indiana Pacers. He led the Spurs to a convincing 140-110 win.

On Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, he recorded his third 30-point game in January. Wembanyama's 14-point third-quarter explosion was the key to reaching that figure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback