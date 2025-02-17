Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs sophomore fare in 1st NBA All-Star Game? (Feb. 16)

Victor Wembanyama made his debut in the All-Star Game on Saturday, playing for Charles Barkley’s Global Stars team against Kenny Smith’s Young Stars. Ahead of the game, the San Antonio sophomore expressed that he would bring competitiveness to the contest.

Ad

As the youngest member of the team, Wembanyama started the game coming off the bench, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell starting at guard, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns at forward and Nikola Jokic at center.

When he was subbed in, Wembanyama wasted no time proving he meant business, immediately blocking a shot by Jaren Jackson Jr. Soon after, Trae Young found him for a dunk, and Wembanyama followed it up with another defensive play, stealing the ball and setting up an Alperen Sengun dunk.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added another highlight with a block on Cade Cunningham’s reverse layup.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wembanyama scored two consecutive dunks with ease — one from a lob assist by Nikola Jokic and another from Trae Young, which helped the Global Stars take a 36-27 lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game was capped off by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit a 3-point pull-up followed by a driving dunk, securing the win for the Global Stars 41-32 and advancing them to the next round.

Below are Victor Wembanyama’s stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Victor Wembanyama 06:22 6 4 0 3 4 75.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 1 1 2 0 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback