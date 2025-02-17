Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs sophomore fare in 1st NBA All-Star Game? (Feb. 16)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 17, 2025 02:10 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Kennys Young Stars at Chucks Global Stars - Source: Imagn
Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs sophomore fare in 1st NBA All-Star Game? (Feb. 16) - Image: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama made his debut in the All-Star Game on Saturday, playing for Charles Barkley’s Global Stars team against Kenny Smith’s Young Stars. Ahead of the game, the San Antonio sophomore expressed that he would bring competitiveness to the contest.

As the youngest member of the team, Wembanyama started the game coming off the bench, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell starting at guard, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns at forward and Nikola Jokic at center.

When he was subbed in, Wembanyama wasted no time proving he meant business, immediately blocking a shot by Jaren Jackson Jr. Soon after, Trae Young found him for a dunk, and Wembanyama followed it up with another defensive play, stealing the ball and setting up an Alperen Sengun dunk.

He added another highlight with a block on Cade Cunningham’s reverse layup.

Wembanyama scored two consecutive dunks with ease — one from a lob assist by Nikola Jokic and another from Trae Young, which helped the Global Stars take a 36-27 lead.

Ad

The game was capped off by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit a 3-point pull-up followed by a driving dunk, securing the win for the Global Stars 41-32 and advancing them to the next round.

Below are Victor Wembanyama’s stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Victor Wembanyama06:226403475.0010.0000.01311204

