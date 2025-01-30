Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did the Spurs star fare against LA Clippers? (Jan. 29)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs hosted the LA Clippers on Wednesday. After a three-day break following their two-game mini-series against the Pacers in Paris, the Spurs took on the Clippers for the third time this season.

The Frenchman had seven points, three rebounds and one assist in the first quarter. Harrison Barnes contributed four points and three assists to help push the Spurs to a 32-30 lead at the end of the period.

Wemby went 1-for-4 in the second quarter as the Clippers ramped up their intensity on defense against him. Devin Vasell took over for Wembanyama and delivered nine points and one assist in the period. San Antonio surrendered the lead to trail 67-60 at halftime.

Victor Wembanyama had eight points and one assist in the third quarter. The 7-foot-3 wowed the home fans midway through the period by blocking Derrick Jones Jr.'s floater and Ivica Zubac's dunk. The San Antonio Spurs won the period 32-29 and trailed 94-92 before the start of the fourth quarter.

Wemby shot 2-for-7 in the final frame for six points with two assists. LA's elite defense stepped up when it mattered, limiting San Antonio to 24 points, their lowest in the game. The Clippers eventually cruised to a 128-116 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Victor Wembanyama 23 12 4 2 3 3 8-16 3-6 4-5 -7

Victor Wembanyama has struggled to score in January

Victor Wembanyama averaged 28.5 points per game on 48.8% shooting, including 37.7% from deep in December. This month, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year winner is putting up 21.4 PPG with 46.4% efficiency, including a 34.5% clip behind the arc.

On the other hand, the Frenchman has had more double-doubles in January than last month. He already has 10 games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds compared to four in December. Wembanyama improved his 10.0 rebounds per game average last month to 13.0 RPG.

While Victor Wembanyama's scoring has dropped, his impact in another area has improved. The sophomore center's performance could push him to an All-Star selection, the first in his career.

