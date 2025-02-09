Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs star fare against Magic? (Feb. 8)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. It was their third game with De'Aaron Fox in their lineup and the Spurs looked to redeem themselves after the previous loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama had a solid double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. However, it was a bit short to help his team beat the Hornets.
Up against the Magic, the game was neck-and-neck in the first half. San Antonio established a narrow 60-57 lead. Keeping the Spurs alive was Harrison Barnes as he took over with 18 points and six rebounds. Wembanyama also played his role providing on both ends of the court with 11 points and three blocks.
