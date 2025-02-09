Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs star fare against Magic? (Feb. 8)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:09 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. It was their third game with De'Aaron Fox in their lineup and the Spurs looked to redeem themselves after the previous loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama had a solid double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. However, it was a bit short to help his team beat the Hornets.

Up against the Magic, the game was neck-and-neck in the first half. San Antonio established a narrow 60-57 lead. Keeping the Spurs alive was Harrison Barnes as he took over with 18 points and six rebounds. Wembanyama also played his role providing on both ends of the court with 11 points and three blocks.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Victor Wembanyama113 2133-71-54-4
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
