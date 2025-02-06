Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare in 1st game with De’Aaron Fox? (Feb. 5)

There's a new dynamic duo in San Antonio. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama now has a new backcourt partner in De’Aaron Fox, who arrived in Texas after spending his entire career with the Sacramento Kings. Tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks marked their first game together.
Wembanyama wasted no time, getting on the board with a 3-pointer just two minutes in. Fox followed suit, knocking down his first field goal — a triple — nearly three minutes later.
The Spurs relied heavily on perimeter shooting, with Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie also burying 3s, helping San Antonio jump out to a 35-25 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Wembanyama’s scoring climbed to eight points, while Fox continued his stellar debut, racking up 18 points and six assists by halftime. The Spurs outscored Atlanta by eight in the second quarter, extending their lead to 72-54 at the break.
