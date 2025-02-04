Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (Feb. 3)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:21 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Getty
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Getty

Victor Wembanyama got off to a hot start, matching Ja Morant in the duo's much-anticipated duel when the San Antonio Spurs visited the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Monday.

By the start of the second quarter, Wembanyama had scored 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in just over six minutes of action. Morant had given the hosts the impetus with a 14-point barrage in the first quarter. The Frenchman found able support in Devin Vassell, who scored nine points. At the time of writing, the Spurs trailed by four points (37-33).

[This story is updating]

also-read-trending Trending

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी