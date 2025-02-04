Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (Feb. 3)

Victor Wembanyama got off to a hot start, matching Ja Morant in the duo's much-anticipated duel when the San Antonio Spurs visited the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Monday.

By the start of the second quarter, Wembanyama had scored 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in just over six minutes of action. Morant had given the hosts the impetus with a 14-point barrage in the first quarter. The Frenchman found able support in Devin Vassell, who scored nine points. At the time of writing, the Spurs trailed by four points (37-33).

[This story is updating]

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback