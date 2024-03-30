Victor Wembanyama Stats tonight (March 29): Spurs rookie sets new career-high vs Knicks

Victor Wembanyama dragged the San Antonio Spurs to a highly entertaining 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Friday. Playing in front of a rowdy home crowd that lustily cheered for his every basket, “Wemby” rose to the occasion. His 40th point came when he beat the shot clock for a 3-pointer that pushed San Antonio's advantage late in the overtime.

Wembanyama’s dagger came with 1:10 remaining in extra time for the cushion they needed to eke out the pulsating victory. The French phenom’s previous best scoring mark was set on Nov. 2 when he led San Antonio to a 132-121 win in Phoenix. He riddled the Suns' defense that game for 38 points and added 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Victor Wembanyama’s output versus the New York Knicks made him just the second player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 to have a 40-point, 20-rebound game. Here are Wembanyama’s numbers on Friday:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Victor Wembanyama 40 20 7 2 1 4 13-22 4-9 10-12 +1

The Spurs badly needed a big night from the No. 1 pick of last year’s draft as the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson also had a scoring explosion. New York’s All-Star guard weaved a 61-point masterpiece that also ended up as the point guard’s career-best. San Antonio could have easily capitulated without Wembanyama’s impressive output.

Victor Wembanyama is proving he is more than just a defensive menace

Early on, it was clear Victor Wembanyama's biggest impact was on the defensive side. When the San Antonio Spurs decided to move him to center, the team's defense instantly became better. The rookie's offense, though, wasn't on the same page yet.

A few months later, the Frenchman's offense has steadily improved. He is now constantly demanding double teams.