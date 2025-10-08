Victor Wembanyama stuns senior analysts by channeling inner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green in preseason showcase

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a 119-88 win over the Guangzhou Loong-Tigers on Monday. After an eight-month absence to recover from a right vein thrombosis in his shoulder, the 7-foot-4 center did not miss a beat. He delivered nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks against the Spurs’ overmatched opponents.

On Tuesday, NBA insiders Bobby Marks and Brian Windhorst shared their thoughts about Wembanyma’s performance. Marks said (2:17 mark):

“I looked at him at a young Giannis [Antetokounmpo] last night as far as him initiating the offense and bringing the ball up the court.”

The NBA salary cap guru noted that Victor Wembanyama has to limit his turnovers, after committing six against Guangzhou, to be more impactful. San Antonio’s franchise cornerstone has averaged over 3.5 errors per game in his career, an issue Marks remains wary of.

Meanwhile, Brian Windhorst saw how Wembanyama could add another dimension to his game heading into his third season (1:30 mark):

“He essentially played point center. … He looked kind of like Draymond Green getting the ball at the center of the court, distributing it. … The game plan last night, be it one-off style, game plan against a Chinese team, could be instructive, and how Victor wants to expand his game more this season.”

Victor Wembanyama was more deliberate against the Loong-Tigers. When the defense collapsed on him, he relished setting up his teammates. Julian Champagnie and Luke Kornet had multiple uncontested shots because Wemby never hesitated to dish out to them. Wembanyama’s seven assists were the most on a team that emphasized ball movement.

Victor Wembanyama’s playmaking stood out without three Spurs star guards

The San Antonio Spurs opened their preseason without Stephon Castle, rookie Dylan Harper and former All-Star De’Aaron Fox. Without the three lead guards, Victor Wembanyama became the de facto point guard. Wembanyama’s playmaking stood out, but it remains to be seen if that would be the case once the trio are available.

Castle averaged 4.1 assists per game last season, while Fox had 6.8 apg for the Spurs. With Chris Paul gone, Harper is expected to get some of the veteran guard’s minutes and showcase his point guard skills.

Harper and Fox could miss a few games to start the season, but the Spurs are not ruling their availability. Castle is reportedly ready to play as soon as Wednesday, when Wembanyama leads the Spurs against the Miami Heat.

Victor Wembanyama will be the Spurs’ No. 1 option on offense. Whether Fox, Castle and Harper are around, he will get his touches. By improving as a playmaker, Wemby brings another element to his game that could be a season-changer.

