Victor Wembanyama styles $110 Drake x Nike Nocta jacket: Armory Navy makes a statement.

Victor Wembanyama, the French rookie sensation, made a statement by wearing a $110 Drake x Nike Nocta jacket while playing for the San Antonio Spurs against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Wembanyama, while beginning his professional career in France, signed a multi-year footwear and gear contract with Nike. He has been known to wear custom-made Nike sneakers, like the unreleased Nike NOCTA Glide, which was previewed during his first pitch at the Yankee Stadium.

The endorsement deal was set to carry over to the start of his NBA career. Wembanyama has been known to wear the Nike Air Zoom GT Run in a custom US size 20.5 while playing for the French team Metropolitans 92.

The Drake x Nike Nocta collaboration is a testament to the growing influence of fashion and culture in sports and the increasing importance of athlete-endorsed products.

Victor Wembanyama's performance against the Memphis Grizzlies and facing Ja Morant

Victor Wembanyama had a notable performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, despite the San Antonio Spurs' 106-98 loss. He recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

However, his performance was overshadowed by Ja Morant's impressive play, including a memorable fourth-quarter dunk over Wembanyama.

The Frenchman has been gaining attention for his remarkable plays, including a big dunk during the game. Despite his impressive performance, the Spurs have been struggling, as they're 15th in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, secured the victory behind Morant's 26 points and 10 assists. Following the game, Wembanyama shared his thoughts on playing Ja Morant:

“A good player. Very, very small, so it's hard to catch up on him, and very fast. It's just another great player that I see every night now in the NBA. Everyone's got a franchise player like this who's causing problems.”