Victor Wembanyama ties with 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in one key area according to NBA GMs

Victor Wembanyama entered the league as one of the highest-touted prospects in NBA history. Some experts even claimed that he might be the greatest prospect of all time.

Ad

And while his second year in the league was cut short with an injury, the early returns clearly suggest that.

Notably, that's why it's not much of a surprise to see him already among the league's elite, at least in the eyes of NBA GMs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the latest edition of the NBA's yearly survey, he was tied at the No. 1 spot with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 'most versatile player in the league' category, with both of them logging 30 percent of the votes.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He also received votes for most athletic, most versatile defender, best interior defender (No. 1), best defensive player (No. 1), best center, most likely to have a breakout season, the best player to start a franchise around, and MVP.

That's a lot for a player just about to enter his third year in the league, and it speaks volumes about how NBA decision-makers feel regarding the San Antonio Spurs star.

Victor Wembannyama is ready to roll

After trading for De'Aaron Fox, Wermbanyama and the Spurs looked poised to make a playoff run last season. Unfortunately, some blood clots got in the way, and they were forced to shut down the star big man for the remainder of the season.

Ad

Now, he's back to full strength and ready to take another leap. And while he clearly didn't ask for that experience, he's trying to stay positive and consider it just a part of the journey:

"The traumatic experience ... is very much linked to all the stuff I've done in the summer," Wembanyama told ESPN. "Spending so much time in hospitals, around doctors and hearing more bad news that I wish I hadn't heard, of course, it is traumatic. But in the long run I think it's going to be very beneficial because even though I don't wish it on [anybody], it makes you understand lessons that nothing else could have made you understand."

Ad

Wembanyama reportedly grew a couple of inches and is now listed at 7-foot-5. If that wasn't scary enough, he also worked out with Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon in the offseason.

His physical attributes and God-given talents are clearly impressive, but what separates him from the most is his maturity and his work ethic, and he's ready to take the league by storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More