Video: ‘38 at the Garden’ – HBO documentary featuring Jeremy Lin’s insane run in New York Knicks set to debut on October 11

There was a brief time in NBA history when Jeremy Lin was the talk of the town. Now, "Linsanity" will be put in the national spotlight once again.

HBO announced that they will be releasing a documentary that focuses on the remarkable story involving Jeremy Lin's rise in the NBA.

It all started in December 2012, when the New York Knicks claimed the undrafted player off of waivers, following a series of injuries. The transaction was not meant to be significant. He was just buying the team some time until their injured guards returned to their lineup. Lin was eventually given an opportunity to play extended minutes out of desperation. And the rest was history.

It resulted in Lin becoming a phenomenon around the league. He went on to have an eye-opening streak of impressive performances. After being a little-known free agent, Lin turned into a player who was quickly becoming the talk of New York City. The story continued to find itself in the national spotlight and HBO looks to have plenty of former New York Knicks teammates and celebrities to interview in the documentary.

The unexpected rise of Jeremy Lin throughout the NBA still remains a sensational story. Lin would go on to play a total of 35 games with the New York Knicks that season before an injury ended his season early. Lin would go on to play a total of 35 games with the New York Knicks that year, starting in just 25 of them.

Over the course of those games, Lin went on to post averages of 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He would also go on to shoot 44.6% from the field and 32.0% from three-point range. While his time with the Knicks was short-lived, Lin carved out an impressive career as an NBA veteran.

He played a total of nine seasons in the NBA and became a bit of a journeyman around the league. While Lin never found himself in the national spotlight compared to his tenure with the Knicks, it was still an eye-opening development around the league.

