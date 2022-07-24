Video: "Ahh s**t, we sellin' his a** immediately" - Scottie Barnes gives a hilarious reaction to unpacking Joel Embiid's card on NBA2K 

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes threw shade at Philadelphia 76ers talisman Joel Embiid. Barned did so after he racked up the latter's card while streaming NBA2K. He wasn't thrilled after pulling out Embiid's card, saying:

"Ahh s**t, we sellin' his a** immediately"

Here's the video (via Bleacher Report Twitter):

The Toronto Raptors and 76ers reignited their rivalry during the 2022 playoffs. Philadelphia won the tie 4-2, but the Raptors showed tremendous fight during the series to trim Embiid and company's series lead from 3-0 to 3-2.

Toronto is rightfully back as a perennial playoff contender for the long run. Barnes' emergence in his debut season deserves credit for the same.

Scottie Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor during the regular season. He helped the Raptors achieve the fifth seed with a 48-34 record.

Congrats on ROY @ScottBarnes561

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is coming off another MVP-caliber campaign. He won his maiden scoring title, averaging 30.6 points per game. He also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Embiid carried the load for the Sixers and was the key to them achieving a top-four finish. Before James Harden joined, Embiid had no superstar help, with Ben Simmons sitting out games until he got traded.

Scottie Barnes next showdown with Joel Embiid will be an enticing matchup

Joel Embiid is known for his antics on the court. He is one of the best trash-talkers in the NBA. He may have taken note of Scottie Barnes' latest jab at him, so it won't be surprising to see him get into the Raptors forward's ear the next time they clash during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 76ers and Raptors could also meet in the playoffs again. Philadelphia has improved its roster to compete for the title. James Harden returned in free agency on a cheaper deal to help the team add the necessary pieces that would turn them into a legitimate contender.

They signed PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and traded for De'Anthony Melton. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are yet to make significant moves. Their best signing so far has been Otto Porter Jr., who was crucial in the Warriors' championship run last season.

Four 15+ PPG scorers.

Toronto is a playoff contender for now. However, they are considered among the possible suitors for Kevin Durant.

on the Raptors possibly trading for KD

"I think a team that's lurking is Toronto. They have all the kinds of pieces that you would want and their picks to do a deal for Kevin Durant... Masai Ujiri, you saw the chance he took on Kawhi Leonard."

According to rumors, they can draw up an enticing package to 12x All-Star. If they manage to pull that deal, they could pose a legitimate challenge to the 76ers if they meet in a playoff fixture in the upcoming campaign.

