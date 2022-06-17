Video: "All we do is shoot 3s and win championships!" - Klay Thompson ecstatic in celebration with Steph Curry as the Splash Brothers win their 4th NBA title in 8 years

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have just captured their fourth title in the last six years.

For Thompson, winning another championship after more than two years of battling serious injuries was pure joy. Curry, on the other hand, finally nailed the only hardware that was missing from his personal collection by winning the NBA Finals MVP.

After holding off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Thompson and Curry shared a candid moment on the floor. Thompson was rightfully giddy, proudly declaring what the NBA has known for years:

“All we do is shoot threes and win championships … I love you, brother!”

@KlayThompson x @StephenCurry30 “All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!” “All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!”@KlayThompson x @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/bAKemr80kf

The Golden State Warriors' secret sauce is no secret at all. They have been riding on the shooting hands of the Splash Bros throughout their dynasty. None of Golden State’s championships during this incredible run would have been possible without Thompson and Curry raining threes on opponents.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have made the NBA Finals their personal shooting ground. They have made the most 3-pointers on the biggest basketball stage with 152 and 104, respectively, after Game 6.

With the Warriors remaining an elite team for the next few years, those totals could reach unimaginable heights.

RESPECT. Klay Thompson wins the NBA Title exactly 1099 days after his ACL injuryRESPECT. Klay Thompson wins the NBA Title exactly 1099 days after his ACL injuryRESPECT. ✊🔥 https://t.co/AbxPNbBnSt

Thompson’s story of returning from two serious injuries and remaining a key piece of another Warriors championship run is made for Hollywood. He had his ups and downs throughout the whole season, but no one expected it to be any different.

Despite his ho-hum shooting in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics weren’t willing to risk their chances on the five-time All-Star finding his rhythm.

1x Finals MVP tonight

4x Champion

8x All-Star

8x All-NBA

2x MVP

2x Scoring Leader

24/6/5 regular season

27/6/5 playoffs



The best player on one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Steph is one of the all-timers. The legend of Stephen Curry...1x Finals MVP tonight4x Champion8x All-Star8x All-NBA2x MVP2x Scoring Leader24/6/5 regular season27/6/5 playoffs The best player on one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Steph is one of the all-timers. https://t.co/ssDT0dqDpF

Steph Curry, who set another record with at least five 3-pointers in the first four games of the NBA Finals, is the unquestioned MVP. He also finished the season bagging the All-Star and Western Conference best player awards. He has silenced his doubters and staked his claim as one of the best to ever play the game.

The future of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors remains bright

The Bay Area team's future looks brighter than ever with a better supporting cast for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The NBA is staring at another incredible Golden State Warriors dynasty rerun. Injuries and personnel changes over the last two years have kept them away from the playoffs, but they’re back in a big way. They also look like they can sustain their championship form.

Klay Thompson figures to be better next season after a full training camp and a season under his belt after injuries. Steph Curry showed no signs of slowing down and should get more help next season.

The Warriors have another superstar talent in Andrew Wiggins, who was extremely crucial in the NBA Finals on both ends of the floor.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957 "Jordan Poole is solidified, more Moody & Kuminga, you're going to add Wiseman, you're gonna run back Steph, Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Looney. I love where the Warriors are headed."Bob Fitzgerald on Golden State's future (via @SteinyGuru957)

Golden State will also count on the development of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody to sustain their success.

Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft Warriors did all this with nothing from James Wiseman and very little from Kuminga or Moody. 2022-2023 season outlook and the future look very bright for Golden State Warriors did all this with nothing from James Wiseman and very little from Kuminga or Moody. 2022-2023 season outlook and the future look very bright for Golden State

Injuries could be the only thing that could derail the Golden State Warriors’ impending dominance in the NBA in the next few years.

