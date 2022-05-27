Video: An emotional Klay Thompson can't hold his excitement on being back to best, says, "We still got 4 more to go, Dub Nation!" as Golden State qualifies for NBA Finals

The emotional rush of heading to the NBA Finals was not lost on Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson as he expressed himself after their win in Game 5.

The Warriors came up with a huge 120-110 win the back of a crucial performance by Thompson. While the guard has been a core member of the Warriors' dynasty, he was particularly grateful for their accomplishments this season.

Addressing the audience after the win at Chase Center, Klay Thompson had this to say in his post-game interview with Ernie Johnson of TNT:

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



What a journey for Klay



(via



"I'm just so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team."What a journey for Klay(via @NBAonTNT "I'm just so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team."What a journey for Klay ‼️(via @NBAonTNT)https://t.co/rF4ioTuaJH

"I'm just so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team. These guys carried us to an incredible start. We coming back in there...I don't want to get emotional but I can't believe we're back. This is crazy.

"I'm going to enjoy this tonight but, wow we still got four more to go Dub nation. I'm going to soak this in tonight though. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it."

Thompson's words rung loud and true for NBA fans across the world. The Warriors guard has been nothing short of an inspiration to players since making his heroic return to the side this season.

Having missed two years due to horrific injuries, his triumphant return has only been sweetened with a trip to the NBA Finals with the Warriors trio.

Although Klay isn't the same player he used to be, he showed sparks of his old self throughout the playoffs. He came up clutch whenever the team needed him as he continues to be an important piece for the Warriors.

Following their win, only four games separating the Golden State Warriors from the NBA title. The Dubs will need every one of their main rotation to players to bring their A game. With Klay Thompson also running at full steam, they look virtually unstoppable.

Klay Thompson leads the way in Game 5

Klay Thompson attempts a three-pointer in Game 5

Klay Thompson stepped up for the Golden State Warriors yet again. In a crucial Game 5 setting to close-out the series, Thompson led the scoring charge as he notched 32 points on the night. He also shot at 50% from beyond the arc.

Klay has been crucial in their success in close-out games. His performance in Game 5 was masterful as he made timely three-pointers to stifle Dallas' comeback efforts.

Considering the manner in which "Game 6 Klay" emerged against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was no surprise to see his top-notch shooting on Thursday night.

Paired with valuable contributions from Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, the Warriors fired on all cylinders to undo their errors from Game 4.

Golden State Warriors @warriors BEHIND THE BACK



@statefarm || Assist of the Night BEHIND THE BACK@statefarm || Assist of the Night https://t.co/gQxcyEFsrT

With a dominant showing to cap off their WCF series, the Dubs look primed and ready to take on the winners of the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar