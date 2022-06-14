Video: Andrew Wiggins with a "Momma, there goes that man!" moment in Game 5 of Finals, brushes off Derrick White for a majestic dunk

Andrew Wiggins has been one of the most valuable pieces on the Golden State Warriors roster. In this regard, his performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals came with an exclamation point.

On a night where Warriors talisman Steph Curry struggled to get going, Wiggins led the charge. Displaying his efforts on both ends of the floor, the 27-year old continued to live up to his potential as he delivered another spectacular performance.

Although Andrew Wiggins had several noteworthy moments in the game, the highlight came late in the fourth-quarter.

After putting the clamps on Jayson Tatum for several plays, Wiggins got the opportunity to free up his legs on the other end of the floor. Breaking free of Marcus Smart with a screen, Wiggins threw down an emphatic jam over Derrick White to bring down Chase Center.





"Momma there goes that man"

While the dunk itself was beyond impressive, Wiggins followed up by showing some aggressive spirit as well. Staring down White and Tatum as he walked away from the crime scene, the Warriors forward displayed serious swagger.

Scoring 10 points in the fourth-quarter, Andrew Wiggins became the Warriors' talisman in Game 5. Stepping up to the plate as their resident All-Star, Wiggins has truly fulfilled his potential with the Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins shines in Game 5

Andrew Wiggis shoots over Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins is coming off a spectacular performance in Game 5. Putting up a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds, the 27-year-old was invaluable to the Dubs' winning effort.





26 points

13 rebounds

2 steals

1 block

52% FG



Andrew Wiggins tonight:

What makes this even more amazing is the fact that Wiggins has managed to stay consistent throughout the Finals. Having contributed in every game, the Warriors forward notches an average of 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the Finals.

The offensive contributions do not highlight his defensive efforts in the slightest. While being a monster on the rebounding glass, Wiggins has hounded Jayson Tatum and other Celtics players on the perimeter.

Taking on the challenge of guarding the best offensive players in opposing teams, Wiggins has shone brightest as a two-way player this season.

Additionally, fans have taken note of the aggression the Warriors forward has played with this season. Considering Wiggins would come under criticism for his lack of intensity early in his career, the fire in his performances as of late has been refreshing.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins That damn CULTURE of the Warriors will definitely bring the BEST out of any player! That brother Wiggins is the PERFECT example. Carry the hell on… That damn CULTURE of the Warriors will definitely bring the BEST out of any player! That brother Wiggins is the PERFECT example. Carry the hell on…

Overall, although Steph Curry remains the number one candidate for Finals MVP, Andrew Wiggins has made it close. Picking up for the other Warriors stars, Wiggins has truly assimilated and established himself as an integral member of the side.

With the NBA title being only one win away, fans will look forward to Wiggins bringing another thunderous performance to the table.

