Video: Andrew Wiggins' swipe at Luka Doncic leaves him with a scar during Game 1, Mavericks star later says, "It makes me look tough!"

Luka Doncic not only left Chase Center with a loss in Game 1 but also got a scar on his face after a swipe from Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter. The All-Star was given the responsibility of guarding Luka Doncic. He did extremely well throughout the game and contained Doncic to merely two points in the second half.

Andrew Wiggins was on the money while guarding Luka Doncic which made things extremely difficult for him. However, at the 8:25 mark in the first quarter, the Mavs guard tried to crossover the Dubs forward. Trying to stop him from doing so, Wiggins tried to swipe at the ball but made contact with Doncic's face, which left a scar on the three-time All-Star.

Luka's face after getting scratched in the face by Andrew Wiggins

Luka led the scorers with 18 points in the first half, while Andrew Wiggins was right behind him with 15. Both were going to be pivotal for their teams in the game, but in the end, Wiggins was the player that came out top. The 27-year-old had a +/- of +28, while Luka Doncic had -30.

Wiggins' brilliant outing meant that the Warriors would go on to grab a staggering 112-87 win and take a 1-0 lead in the series. He could certainly be happy with his performance in Game 1. But Wiggins will have to know that Luka Doncic is going to come harder at them for the remainder of the series.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Andrew Wiggins:



19 pts

8-17 fg

3-8 3pt

5 reb

3 ast

1 stl

1 blk

+28 (team best)



Also primary defender on Luka Doncic:

20 pts

6-18 fg

3-10 3pt

7 to

Andrew Wiggins:
19 pts
8-17 fg
3-8 3pt
5 reb
3 ast
1 stl
1 blk
+28 (team best)

Also primary defender on Luka Doncic:
20 pts
6-18 fg
3-10 3pt
7 to
-30

The Mavs are one of the most resilient sides and know really well how to correct their mistakes. Coach Jason Kidd will gather his troops and motivate them to bring their best in Game 2 and level the series to make things interesting going into the American Airlines Center for Game 3.

Luka Doncic shares his take on the scar left by the Wiggins swipe

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The Warriors were extremely physical and that is what mainly resulted in a scar on Doncic's face. When asked about it in his post-game interview, the Slovenian replied with a smile on his face:

"It's good, makes me look tough"

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Luka on the scratch he got during Game 1.



(via



"It's good. Makes me look tough."
Luka on the scratch he got during Game 1.

Luka Doncic will be looking to make the Dubs pay for it in Game 2. The Mavs guard is currently averaging 30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG and 6.4 APG in the playoffs. He has been brilliant on the offensive end.

Doncic is one of the main reasons why the Mavericks are playing the Conference finals for the first time since 2011. If the team are to make it to the NBA Finals, he will certainly have to be at his best. However, others like Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson will also have to provide their significant support.

The Warriors have some excellent defenders like Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. They will also be sending in double teams on Doncic and in those situations, the youngster will need Brunson and Dinwiddie to deliver. That is the only way for the Mavs to come out on top against the Warriors.

Luka Doncic is ready for the Warriors

Although they are 0-1 down, there is certainly a lot of basketball left to be played. They have proven to be relentless in their approach, which is why they are confident about their chances in this series against the Warriors.

