Video: Bradley Beal hilariously shoots an airball and a brick after a kid predicts him to do so at a shootaround in front of fans

NBA and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had a tough season for the franchise from the nation's capital. However, in a public appearance, the star guard hit an airball and needed three shots to sink one from the perimeter. To make matters worse, a kid yelled "brick" before his first shot.

Hoop District @Hoop_District



One of the kids yelled ‘brick’ and Brad airballed Bradley Beal taking the first shots at the refurbished Banneker courtsOne of the kids yelled ‘brick’ and Brad airballed Bradley Beal taking the first shots at the refurbished Banneker courtsOne of the kids yelled ‘brick’ and Brad airballed 😂 https://t.co/jxXRRWOWkB

Bradley Beal made a public appearance to unveil the Banneker court refurbishment near Howard University in Washington DC. They held a free basketball clinic for kids aged 6-14 in partnership with the Washington Wizards. He showcased his abilities with the ball in front of the fans and also posed for pictures with them.

Beal's future has been a topic of intense speculation as teams like the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are all vying to acquire the services of the shooting guard. As things stand, there is no clarity on where his future lies, and it will, no doubt, make the airwaves in the coming weeks.

Where does Bradley Beal go from here?

Beal in action against the Brooklyn Nets

The Washington Wizards' best player, Bradley Beal, is at a crossroads at this point in his career. He has a big decision to make in the summer about his future and whether it lies with the team from the nation's capital or elsewhere.

Beal's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone he wants. He is earning a little over $33 million this season and is projected to earn over $36 million next season. However, the deal for next season is a player option, and it is not clear whether he has opted to sign-in or not yet.

The Front Office @NBASkoolOfThort



In 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87.



In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. The Front Office @NBASkoolOfThort SPENCER DINWIDDIE STATS



In 13 games WITHOUT Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 44-38-74



In 31 games WITH Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists on 33-27-86. BRADLEY BEAL STATSIn 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87.In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. twitter.com/NBASkoolOfThor…

Winning the championship is obviously a priority for Beal. The Wizards are seemingly not getting closer to the promised land, despite signing Kristaps Porziņģis from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards finished the season 12th in the Eastern Conference and were far off from championship contention. As aforementioned, Beal has also been constantly linked with a move to the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers and the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

If Bradley Beal does choose to sign with the Wizards in the summer of 2023, he is eligible for a five-year deal worth over $246 million. But if he opts to move away from the team and sign with someone else, then he is only eligible for a four-year deal worth over $179 million. It is a massive decision to make for Beal as his future hinges on whatever call he makes in the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far