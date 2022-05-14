Video: Dillon Brooks gets controversial flagrant foul on Steph Curry as the Golden State star appears to flop, Klay Thompson gets a tech in the aftermath for his reaction

The Golden State Warriors semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies continues to live up to its hostile reputation. In their latest matchup, Dillon Brooks got into an altercation with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Game 6.

With the game being a pivotal game in deciding the series, the high stakes present an ideal situation for tensions to flare. In an already hostile series, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks developed a bad reputation. It came after a "dirty" play which resulted in an injury for Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Having been awarded a flagrant two foul and a suspension for Game 3, Brooks returned to familiar ways as he committed another hard foul on Steph Curry in Game 6.

ESPN @espn Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Steph Curry.



Klay Thompson also got a tech in the aftermath. Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Steph Curry.Klay Thompson also got a tech in the aftermath. https://t.co/JUf142xdiR

Taking place in the second-quarter of the game, Brooks was seen shoving Curry to the floor as the latter attempted to box out the Grizzlies forward on a rebound.

Brooks' reputation has vindicated him as a "dirty" player, but in this context, his actions were deemed malicious. With a clear push laced with aggressive intent, Brooks was handed a flagrant one foul.

While many suggested that Steph Curry flopped and compared it to a foul on Steven Adams, the decision remained unchanged.

J. Peter Griffin @UMtiger4 @espn So when Steven Adams got thrown to the floor nothing happens, but Curry flops and it's an F1. @espn So when Steven Adams got thrown to the floor nothing happens, but Curry flops and it's an F1.

However, the tensions did not recede. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson also got in on the action as he engaged with Dillon Brooks after the foul.

With a few words being exchanged between the two, a potentially aggressive situation was dissipated by the referee who called double technicals on the two players involved.

While Thompson was initially shocked by the nature of the call, the situation was successfully defused.

Although the Warriors were down 46-51 at this point in the game, "Game 6 Klay" was lurking on the horizon. With an absolute onslaught awaiting them in the second-half, the Memphis Grizzlies were shown the exit doors of the Chase Center.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



30 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Blocks

50% FG

8 3PM



GAME 6 KLAY. Klay Thompson tonight:30 Points8 Rebounds3 Blocks50% FG8 3PMGAME 6 KLAY. Klay Thompson tonight:30 Points 8 Rebounds3 Blocks50% FG8 3PMGAME 6 KLAY. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/oGsAassoHo

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combine for 59 points in Game 6

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in action

The Golden State Warriors sealed the series with a much-needed win in Game 6 at home. With a scoreline of 110-96, the Warriors saw valuable contributions from their superstar duo of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Although Golden State looked out of sorts early in the game, the duo led an offensive onslaught through the second-half to see the Warriors take control of the game.

Shooting a combined 14-31 from beyond the arc, Curry and Thompson shot timely three-pointers to stun the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson's performance in this game is also great news for the Warriors' morale as they prepare for the next round. "Game 6 Klay" lived up to his name in this game. Having Thompson in top condition will be an essential element in fulfilling their postseason aspirations.

With the series going to six games, Golden State may be a little exhausted ahead of the next game. However, given that the Mavericks vs Suns series has gone to Game 7, the Warriors will enjoy a little more rest before their Conference Finals matchup.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar