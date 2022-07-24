Video: Draymond Green almost gets denied entry to his own workout at UCLA by a clueless security guard

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a recognizable figure. However, a security guard denied Green access to entrance to a workout at UCLA.

The four-time champion was initially denied access by the security guard despite Green repeatedly telling him that he was supposed to attend the scheduled workout.

"Bossman, I'm going to go ahead and workout, brother. Bossman, I'm going to go workout. I'm going to go ahead and go in, Bossman, I have a workout to get to, I'm going to go ahead and go in," Green was heard saying to the guard.

What makes it even more astonishing is that Green was surrounded by fans keen to take pictures with him, yet the security guard holding his ground refused Green entry into the premises. Eventually, the security guard let him through.

The defensive stalwart is already hitting the practice facilities despite winning the championship last month. The Warriors will work to defend their title this season.

Draymond Green's significance to the Warriors

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Draymond Green's impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. However, you can comprehend the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green's abilities include playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's basketball IQ and his abilities as a floor general.

Green can play center and forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility. He is also a good perimeter defender and a reliable rebounder.

Draymond Green is the kind of player every team would love to have on their roster. He has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

Green underperformed in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He improved throughout the series as the Warriors captured their fourth championship in eight years.

