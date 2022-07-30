Video: Draymond Green assists LeBron James with a heartwarming gesture by clicking his picture with a fan 

Draymond Green recently dished out an unusual assist to LeBron James. The two NBA stars were spotted together in public when Green clicked a picture of LeBron with one of his fans. A video of Draymond's heartwarming gesture went viral online. Here's a clip of the incident (via NBA Central):

Draymond Green and LeBron James have been fierce competitors on the court. They met in the NBA Finals four years in a row between 2015 and 2018. However, their friendship has grown lately as the two became business partners. Green has invested in the Lobos Tequilla brand along with LeBron. He has also invested in the latter's athlete empowerment media company, Uninterrupted.

The two chirped at each other quite often when their teams clashed in the NBA Finals. Green also got suspended for hitting James below the belt in 2016. No one foresaw the two becoming such good friends.

However, several players who have been massive rivals in the past have had an excellent relationship off the court. Investments in the same businesses have played a part in that.

LeBron James and Draymond Green yet to clash in the playoffs since the former moved to the LA Lakers

LeBron James is yet to face Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in the postseason since joining the Lakers in 2018. The teams have yet to make the playoffs in the same year since James' decision to accept a new challenge in the Western Conference.

Next season, fans may get to see this epic rivalry reignited. The Warriors are coming off a championship win. Meanwhile, the Lakers have improved their roster and will be motivated to brush aside the disappointment of not making the playoffs last season.

However, they are far from being considered legitimate title contenders. They have added younger and athletic players but still need a star or multiple contributing role players. They have been linked to Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Eric Gordon.

LeBron James will need better talent around him to succeed against the Warriors in the playoffs. Nevertheless, if he and Anthony Davis are healthy, it isn't easy to bet against them. A playoff series between the Lakers and Warriors will be an exciting matchup to watch whether the Lakers improve their depth or not.

