Video: Draymond Green's son adorably plays hide and seek during father's press conference, as the 3-time All Star recaps winning Game 6 with Golden State moving to Conference Finals

The celebrations for the Golden State Warriors started early as Draymond Green's son Dray Jr. gave the media a nugget of cuteness as he played hide-and-seek while the Dubs star answered questions at the post-game press conference.

Joining Draymond on the Warriors' panel, Dray Jr. was seen hiding behind the desk atop the podium as Green answered discussed the game.

While discussing the Grizzlies' dominance in a majority of the quarters in the last few games, the younger Green stuck his head over the table to sneak a peek at the media members in attendance.

Periodically peeking over the table and then retreating to his hiding spot, Dray Jr. took some of the attention away from the serious game talk Draymond Green engaged in.

Draymond has shown himself to be an extremely caring father. With Dray Jr. often making appearances on the Warriors bench, the younger Green is considered part of the team as he shares hi-fives, and fetches equipment and towels for players on the bench.

Dray Jr. has often been spotted at the Warriors' practice facility as well. Playing the part of the ball boy, the five-year old finds himself among some of the most talented players in the world.

Draymond Green's role in the Golden State Warriors win

Game 6 saw an incredible team performance from the Golden State Warriors. While the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson led the offensive charge, the intangibles and hustle provided on the rebounding and defensive end really made the difference.

In this regard, Draymond Green continues to display how crucial he is to the Warriors' success. Recording 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the game, Green was active on both ends of the floor.

As the primary offensive coordinator and defensive anchor, Green carries a huge responsibility for the team. Game 6 was a masterclass in this regard. Paired with Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins in the frontcourt, the trio wreaked havoc on the rebounding glass.

With the trio combining for 48 of the Warriors' 70 rebounds, the Warriors frontcourt alone outrebounded the entirety of the Grizzlies roster 48-44.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors had 70 rebounds tonight to close out the Grizzlies. That's an NBA high for rebounds by any team in any game this season. Kevon Looney had 21, Draymond Green had 15, Andrew Wiggins had 11. They had 45 defensive rebounds and 25 offensive rebounds. Wild. The Warriors had 70 rebounds tonight to close out the Grizzlies. That's an NBA high for rebounds by any team in any game this season. Kevon Looney had 21, Draymond Green had 15, Andrew Wiggins had 11. They had 45 defensive rebounds and 25 offensive rebounds. Wild.

This active effort was crucial as it freed up Thompson and Curry to cause damage from the outside. With the confidence in knowing that a miss doesn't necessarily mean a lost possession, the Warriors superstar backcourt combined for 59 points to send the Grizzlies packing.

With an impressive turnaround win, the Warriors find themselves as the first team to go through to the Western Conference Finals.

Poised to face off against the winners of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series, the Warriors will enjoy having an extra day of rest before the Conference Finals.

