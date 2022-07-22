Video: Fan hilariously asks James Harden, "What's the best strip club in Vegas?"

James Harden's love for partying at clubs is no secret to any NBA fan. Harden was in Las Vegas recently when a fan happened to seek his advice about the best strip clubs in Sin City.

In a viral video posted by Clutch Points on Twitter, a fan was heard asking the former Rockets star:

"What's up bro? What's the best strip club in Vegas?"

Here's a clip of the incident:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via shant.reg/TikTok) This fan really asked James Harden for the best strip club in Las Vegas(via shant.reg/TikTok) This fan really asked James Harden for the best strip club in Las Vegas 😭💀(via shant.reg/TikTok) https://t.co/eosd9ymzOb

Harden has had a history of partying and enjoying the nightlife in Vegas. His off-court life has also seen him get criticized over the last few years. It started when Harden was trying to force his way out of Houston to join a title-contending team at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Pickswise @Pickswise



(via

Pray for the Eastern Conference, Club Harden is BACK 🤣(via @JClarkNBCS Pray for the Eastern Conference, Club Harden is BACK 🤣(via @JClarkNBCS)https://t.co/WgeM5ilSw5

He came into the season out of shape and eventually got traded, but endured an injury-riddled campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden injured his hamstring in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Although he returned to play, he wasn't entirely healthy, which led to Brooklyn losing in the conference semis against eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge joining the 20K-point 'club' 🤣 "What club?...Oh"James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge joining the 20K-point 'club' 🤣 "What club?...Oh" 💀James Harden on LaMarcus Aldridge joining the 20K-point 'club' 🤣 https://t.co/GbbY9imSiG

Harden was under the scanner earlier this year towards the end of his tenure with the Nets regarding his off-court activities. During the team's West Coast trip in January, the former MVP was reportedly partying while the team was on a losing streak.

James Harden receives another golden opportunity to win his first ring this year

James Harden took a significant step in making sure the roster around him with the Philadelphia 76ers is well equipped to make a run for the NBA title. "The Beard" has reportedly taken a $15 million pay cut by declining his $47 million player option and re-signing a $68.8 million two-year deal to return to the Sixers.

The Athletic @TheAthletic James Harden and the 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to keep the 2018 MVP in Philadelphia, per multiple reports. James Harden and the 76ers have agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to keep the 2018 MVP in Philadelphia, per multiple reports. https://t.co/xNbeF4a9se

He will earn around $33 million this year and has a player option of $35 million in the final year of his deal. Harden's willingness to accept a discounted offer was driven by his motivation to win his first ring. It allowed the 76ers to land free agents PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this offseason.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @YahooSports exclusive with James Harden ( @JHarden13 ) on offseason moves, where he’s physically, partnership with Joel Embiid, his wine launch, & why he’s taking less on new deal: [Told Daryl] to ‘sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left': sports.yahoo.com/exclusive-jame… A @YahooSports exclusive with James Harden (@JHarden13) on offseason moves, where he’s physically, partnership with Joel Embiid, his wine launch, & why he’s taking less on new deal: [Told Daryl] to ‘sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left': sports.yahoo.com/exclusive-jame…

The Sixers have the depth to compete for the title. If James Harden and Joel Embiid stay healthy in the playoffs, they will be a legitimate threat. However, Harden's recent postseason campaigns haven't gone according to plan.

He has either endured injuries or lacked the form to make an impact. Despite Philadelphia improving their roster, it won't mean much if James Harden doesn't return to his best. However, Harden's current deal allows him to prove that he is still a max contract player. If he outperforms his current salary, the former MVP could opt out of his contract and re-sign on a max deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far