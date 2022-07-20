Video: Former NBA champion offers his take on where Steph Curry ranks all-time, picks him over Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry easily find themselves within the ranks of the greatest to ever play the game. However, analyst Kendrick Perkins offered a rather interesting take when placing one above the other.

Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly one of the game's most influential players. Known for his offensive mastery and determination, the LA Lakers legend became an icon in his own right.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry practically changed the game of basketball with his phenomenal shooting ability. Emerging as the greatest shooter of all-time, Curry is undeniably one of the greatest to ever play the game.

But how should one be compared to the other?

Speaking up on this, Kendrick Perkins offered his opinion on the matter on "First Take". When asked who he would place on his backcourt at the start of the season, he replied:

"I'm taking Curry."

Although Perkins said the question wasn't easy to answer, he offered an explanation on the matter. He added by saying:

"Forget all the accolades and forget how long his resume is. We all know it's longer than the holiday weekend. Forget all that. When I speak on a generational talent, I'm talking about a 6'2" that has changed the game of basketball forever.

"So when I look at his history, when I look at what he's done since he got to Golden State, it's almost been like a 'plug-and-replace'."

Perkins then went on to highlight Curry's career trajectory, concluding with:

"When I hear guys like LeBron James sitting up here, saying things like, 'Hey man, you know what? If there's one guy outside of my son that I would love to play with, it would actually be Steph Curry.' I would love to play with him why? Because he makes everyone around him better."

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins No Caption needed!!! Carry the hell on… No Caption needed!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/ztRcmfzUXJ

Is Kendrick Perkins right to choose Steph Curry ahead of Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry after a game

Kendrick Perkins made a rather interesting statement when he chose Steph Curry to start in the backcourt ahead of Kobe Bryant. Considering that the two play different positions, their roles on the floor also differ. However, due to Curry's functional role as a perimeter threat, some comparisons can be made.

When first asked the question by Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Russo mentioned Kobe as 9x All-Defense. This is an important factor that needs to be considered as Bryant ended his career with 12 All-Defensive team selections, which is more than any guard in NBA history.

When comparing scoring abilities, the conversation becomes a bit convoluted. Steph Curry has a tremendous offensive arsenal. From his perimeter shooting to his layup package, the Warriors guard is extremely gifted and nigh unguardable when considering his off-ball movement.

Kobe Bryant, on the other hand, is probably one of the greatest scorers of all-time. Although he was a high volume shooter, Bryant was an assassin with a limitless bag of moves.

The argument tends to fold in on itself when considering other aspects of the game such as playmaking and leadership. With both players displaying proficiency in multiple facets of the game, Perkins had a difficult choice to make.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far