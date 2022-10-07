Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up dance moves from NBA India brand ambassador Ranveer Singh on his tour to India

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo got the chance to learn some dance moves from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In a video featuring the two, the Bucks superstar learned the dance moves to popular Bollywood track "Tattad Tattad" from the motion picture "Ram-Leela" starring Ranveer Singh.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become quite the international icon in the basketball sphere. Considering his humble beginnings in Greece, the Bucks superstar has truly taken massive steps towards becoming a global celebrity.

On his recent tour of India, Antetokounmpo met NBA India's ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Singh, who has been a passionate follower of the NBA, is also a huge fan of Antetokounmpo.

Having played in the 2022 Celebrity All-Star Game, the actor also attended the All-Star Weekend as a spectator to catch the Bucks superstar in action.

This time around, Ranveer Singh hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo on his home turf. With Antetokounmpo in India, the actor greeted the "Greek Freak" by teaching him a few dance moves.

Teaching Giannis the steps from the popular song, the Bucks superstar was seen enthusiastically following Ranveer Singh as they broke into the hook step.

With Singh posting the video on his personal Instagram, fans across the world took note of Antetokounmpo's sweet dance moves. With mass appeal on a global scale, the 27-year old Greek national continues to grow in stature and popularity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes to see NBA host games in India

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

As Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to grow as a global celebrity, he has turned his attention to India as well. The Bucks superstar is open to the idea of the NBA hosting games in India at some point in the future.

On the league's plans to expand, Antetokounmpo said:

"I would love to play in China, maybe Shanghai or Beijing. That will be a fine experience, and maybe somewhere in India try to expand the game as much as possible and make it global and reach places that we have not reached. A lot of people around the world love basketball and we have got to present and we want to create something for the fans.”

NBA @NBA Giannis on playing basketball around the globe Giannis on playing basketball around the globe 🌍 https://t.co/8y67f5Bvlf

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks played a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. Playing against the newly formed duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks and the Bucks faced off in the NBA's first game in Abu Dhabi. While the Bucks lost the match, Giannis had 19 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

Antetokounmpo's opinion on the NBA expanding to other countries will definitely attract attention. As a global ambassador of the sport, he certainly wants to help develop the league and make the game better.

