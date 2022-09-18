Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his dance moves at his wife’s birthday celebration

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a thorough entertainer on and off the court. Antetokounmpo displayed his funky side on his wife Maria Riddlesprigger's 30th birthday. Here's a clip of Giannis showing off his dance moves to one of Bruno Mars' hit numbers (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

Antetokounmpo has had a busy offseason with the Greek national team. It's good to see him finally taking some time off ahead of what promises to be a grueling NBA season. The Eastern Conference is stacked with nine teams with legitimate prospects to make the NBA playoffs and multiple teams worthy of making a Finals appearance.

The Milwaukee Bucks are among those teams but they will have to fend off several rivals throughout the playoffs. Nevertheless, with Antetokounmpo being one of the best players in the world, the Bucks could return to the Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks remain among favorites to win the NBA championship this season

The Milwaukee Bucks have shown their intentions to keep their roster competitive enough, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading their charge. The two-time NBA champions are again among the title favorites. They have retained the majority of their role players for next season.

Jrue Holiday's addition has given Milwaukee one of the best trios in the league, along with Khris Middleton and Giannis. They struck brilliant chemistry in their first season together. The Bucks won their first title in 50 years during the 2020-21 season.

This year, the Bucks faced the eventual Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics, in the second round without Middleton. They still managed to push the Celtics to seven games, thanks to a monumental effort from Antetokounmpo. He averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in the series.

However, they fell short. Many believe the Bucks could've advanced if not for Khris Middleton's absence. A lengthier offseason could keep him healthy this time around. It would also help Giannis Antetokounmpo get frequent rest after a hectic offseason with the Greek national team.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have also bolstered their squad depth by adding veteran Joe Ingles. Ingles has shot 40.8% from beyond the arc during his career. Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are also a part of the team.

Milwaukee has been considered a favorite for several years now. This consistency is a testament to their front office's work to keep their roster together.

