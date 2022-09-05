Video: “Good enough to be a first ballot HOF… Not good enough to be Top 75” - 3x DPOY takes a subtle dig at not being mentioned as NBA’s 75th Anniversary team member 

Veteran NBA center Dwight Howard took a subtle dig at not being voted into the NBA's 75h Anniversary team. Howard has the credentials and accolades that deem him deserving of a nomination.

He has won an NBA championship with the LA Lakers, three DPOY awards, secured eight All-Star nominations, multiple All-NBA first-team and All-Defensive first-team selections.

Howard is a potential first-ballot Hall of Famer in the eyes of many. He took to his social media, posting an edited video about his true feelings about not being included in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Here's the clip (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Is Howard a first ballot Hall of Fame player & top 75 player in your book?



Dwight Howard thinks it’s time there’s some respect put on his nameIs Howard a first ballot Hall of Fame player & top 75 player in your book? Dwight Howard thinks it’s time there’s some respect put on his name 😂Is Howard a first ballot Hall of Fame player & top 75 player in your book?https://t.co/AzHXLNA62R

"They say you're good enough to be a first ballot HOF, but you're not good enough to be top 75," Howard wrote in his caption attached to the video.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Dwight Howard in Orlando was a SUPERstar never get it twisted



Dwight Howard in Orlando was a SUPERstar never get it twisted https://t.co/CVinGkl166

Many fans argued against the inclusion of Howard's former LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

They reckoned the lack of individual honors for Davis and Lillard made their inclusion questionable instead of Howard, whose resume stacks up well against some of the greats of the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Watch his live interview with Dwight Howard on being left off NBA 75: "I knew I wasn't going to be on it."Watch his live interview with @TaylorRooks now in the B/R app: br.app.link/wOXrMRiZYjb Dwight Howard on being left off NBA 75: "I knew I wasn't going to be on it." 👀Watch his live interview with @TaylorRooks now in the B/R app: br.app.link/wOXrMRiZYjb https://t.co/f2SklEyuDU

Dwight Howard yet to sign with an NBA team this offseason

Dwight Howard isn't the superstar he was about a decade ago. However, the potential future Hall of Famer has adapted well to a reduced role since entering his 30s. Howard was a remarkable addition to the LA Lakers three years ago when they won the championship.

He was immensely impactful, especially on the defensive end of the floor, using his size efficiently to make a difference. Howard has played decently in his limited playing time since then (18 minutes per contest), representing the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers over the last three campaigns.

However, he is yet to sign with a team this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets are considered among the suitors for the former Orlando Magic superstar. Howard would be a solid addition for them as Nicolas Claxton's deputy. He started 27 games with the Lakers last year, showing that he still has the legs to play high-volume minutes if needed.

Dwight Howard relied on his frame and size to be impactful at this stage of his career. He has an active presence in the rebounding department. The 36-year-old's interior defense is also decent for a player his age.

His experience would be beneficial on a team like the Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled on the defensive end of the floor over the last three seasons. Howard also adds toughness and could be a great mentor for a budding player like Claxton.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava