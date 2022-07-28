Video: “He want the smoke!!!” - LeBron James hypes son Bryce as he dominates during a Las Vegas Big Time tournament game

LeBron James has been the ultimate hype man for his sons, Bronny and Bryce. The brothers seem to be following in their father's footsteps. Bronny and Bryce never fail to produce magical moments when playing competitive games at their age level.

Bryce James is currently in Nevada. He is participating in the Las Vegas Big League tournament. In a viral video online, the 15-year-old was seen dominating his opponents during a game. James gave him his flowers by giving him a shoutout on his Instagram story, captioning the post:

"He want all the smoke!!!"

"Keep going on young king"

LeBron James' latest Instagram Story

Bryce James was in his bag during the contest. His shooting range was on display as he made some tough fadeaway shots and found creative ways to get to the rim. Here's the highlight reel that James posted on his Instagram story:

LeBron James eligible for an extension with LA Lakers soon

LeBron James will be extension eligible on August 4. He is in the final year of a two-year $85 million deal he signed after the LA Lakers won their 17th NBA championship under his leadership. Much has changed since then. The Lakers suffered a first-round defeat in the 2021 playoffs, while they failed to make it to the postseason the following year.

Should he sign it? LeBron James is eligible for a 2-year, $97M extension that would keep him with the Lakers until 2025, h/t @YossiGozlan Should he sign it? LeBron James is eligible for a 2-year, $97M extension that would keep him with the Lakers until 2025, h/t @YossiGozlan.Should he sign it? https://t.co/Ibv1t3MJbT

Several years later, James finds himself on a team that isn't close to being considered a legitimate title contender again. The soon-to-be 38-year-old superstar has a limited window to win another championship. This could drive his decision to leave the franchise. However, James hasn't given any indication about his future with the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers need to surround him with a quality roster this offseason. It may improve the chance of James extending his contract. The four-time MVP has played at a high level even at this stage. He remains a crucial component of their hopes of winning another title.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is keen to team up with his son, Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. The four-time champion has expressed the desire to move to the team that drafts Bronny. The Lakers should look to make the necessary moves that will keep LeBron in LA until then.

The Lakers have been linked to Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, and Eric Gordon. They desperately need to add a star player or multiple impact role players to bolster their shot at returning to the top of the Western Conference.

