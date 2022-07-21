Video: "Hey, Mutombo! Where you at? I hear you’re looking for a 10-day... I’ll let Rob Pelinka know" - Steph Curry viciously roasts the LA Lakers for their offseason strategy last year

The LA Lakers’ disastrous campaign last season took another hit to the chin as ESPY Awards host Steph Curry did the inevitable. With the event being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, it was almost guaranteed that the Lakers would have to endure more ribbing.

The Golden State Warriors’ franchise player was chosen to oversee this year’s awards ceremony. Naturally, a dig at how the Lakers, led by GM Rob Pelinka, constructed the team was bound to come up.

Here’s Steph Curry at the ESPYs needling the Warriors’ rivals:

“Super Bowl champions! I know that sounds great. It was so inspiring watching y’all play, watching y’all win a Super Bowl, watching y’all celebrate. And it’s just inspiring to see that strategy of buying old superstars pay off for a local team around here.

"Hey, [Dikembe] Mutombo! Where you at? I hear you’re looking for a 10-day [contract]? Yes? Or no, no, no no! I’ll let Rob Pelinka know.”

The Super Bowl champs LA Rams were the Lakers’ version in the NFL, except that it ended well for the former. Rams GM Les Snead bought the best talent money could buy to form his squad as they finished last season on top of the NFL.

LA Lakers Rob Pelinka brought in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan to reinforce the team. They didn’t even make the play-in tournament and were blown off the court in several of their games.

The Lakers are officially eliminated from the play-in tournament.

The aging All-Stars showed that they are no longer what they once were. They made the Lakers the oldest team in the NBA, glaring in their lack of hustle, pace and energy.

Realizing last season was a huge mistake, Rob Pelinka’s latest signings have all been geared towards youth. New Lakers coach Darvin Ham vowed to play with more gusto next season on both ends of the floor.

Lakers free agent signings



Lonnie Walker IV- 23 years old

Thomas Bryant- 24 years old

Troy Brown Jr- 22 years old

Damian Jones- 27 years old

Lonnie Walker IV- 23 years old

Thomas Bryant- 24 years old

Troy Brown Jr- 22 years old

Damian Jones- 27 years old

Juan Toscano-Anderson- 29 years old

If they can’t do so, they will no longer have the former All-Stars and grizzled vets who sensationally failed the team.

Unlike the LA Lakers, Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors were carefully built through the draft

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star core of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry came from the draft. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The Golden State Warriors’ All-Star core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were all drafted. They had their growing pains but eventually made it to the top of the NBA. The Bay Area team has now been to six NBA Finals in the last eight years, winning four of them.

The Warriors’ next batch of potential superstars were also taken from the draft. James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are poised to carry Golden State’s dynasty when the current core starts to age.

The LA Lakers went in the opposite direction from what the Warriors have been doing. They mortgaged their future for Anthony Davis and gave the rest to acquire Russell Westbrook. LA is desperately holding on to their future draft picks as LeBron James and Westbrook could leave after next season.

LA, though, won the title back in 2020, but they’ve largely been a failure ever since, including last season’s epic collapse.

