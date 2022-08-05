Video: Hilarity ensues as Jayson Tatum viciously blocks son Deuce's attempt at layup in front of a crowd of young kids

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce are an adorable duo whenever they are on the court. However, during a recent appearance at a basketball camp, Tatum showed no mercy to his son. He made an emphatic block on Deuce's layup attempt.

Here's the video (via Bleacher Report):

Deuce Tatum, 4, hasn't taken long to build his interest in the sport. Last season, he was around the Boston Celtics team frequently, on the court and in the locker room. He also participated in pre-game shootarounds with his dad, who recorded one of the best seasons of his NBA career.

The Camera Guys @NBCSCameraGuys Deuce Tatum helping his dad warm up before game 7. How can you root against the Celtics today??? Deuce Tatum helping his dad warm up before game 7. How can you root against the Celtics today??? https://t.co/uT95NqcQqf

If Deuce pursues a career in basketball and excels at the college level, Jayson Tatum may have the chance to play with him in the NBA. It isn't easy to be a solid contributor for an athlete nearing his 40s, but the trend seems to be changing.

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker are 36 and 37-year-olds in the league and still have plenty to offer. LeBron is also trying to stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son, Bronny James, who will be eligible for the draft in 2024.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics aiming to return to the NBA Finals next year

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics recorded one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NBA history last campaign. They were far from being considered the favorites during the preseason. Initially, the Celtics didn't make a strong impression either. They hovered around the .500 mark until almost February when they were 25-25 for the season.

StatMuse @statmuse The Celtics were 11th in the East in January. They’re now in the Finals.



The greatest in-season turnaround in NBA history. The Celtics were 11th in the East in January. They’re now in the Finals.The greatest in-season turnaround in NBA history. https://t.co/IIqch7UBLH

However, the Celtics went on a nine-game winning streak post that and never looked back. Boston ended up being the #1 defensive-rated team in the league, finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (51-31).

Jayson Tatum shrugged off an inconsistent start to the campaign, finishing with 26.9 points and eight rebounds per contest. Tatum and the Celtics carried their form into the postseason. They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, beat the defending champions, Milwaukee Bucks, in seven games and the #1 seed in the East, the Miami Heat, in seven games as well in the Conference Finals.

StatMuse @statmuse Tatum had a crazy playoff run:



— 1st in points

— 1st in assists

— ECF MVP

— Youngest ever with 600/100/100

— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy

— Dropped 46 down 3-2 at Bucks

— Dropped 13 assists in Finals debut

— Won 2 Game 7s



Head high. Tatum had a crazy playoff run:— 1st in points— 1st in assists— ECF MVP— Youngest ever with 600/100/100— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy— Dropped 46 down 3-2 at Bucks— Dropped 13 assists in Finals debut— Won 2 Game 7sHead high. https://t.co/Sc5w4gSoHK

However, the Boston Celtics' fairytale run came to an end in the NBA Finals against the experienced Golden State Warriors. Tatum struggled heavily in that series. He produced only 21.5 points, shooting 36.7% from the field and 65.6% from the 3-point range.

StatMuse @statmuse Good morning.



Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals. Good morning. Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals. https://t.co/4m74aRjQqq

Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the team have experienced what an NBA Finals series is. On top of that, Boston further improved their roster by signing Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari without losing any depth.

They are the early favorites to win the Eastern Conference again and meet the Warriors for a second consecutive year in the Finals, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Tatum win his first ring and a record 18th for Boston.

